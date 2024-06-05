News: Imaget v2.0.0 Released: Bulk Download Images from URL List | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Mobee Technology Co., Limited, a leading software company specializing in image management solutions, is excited to announce the release of Imaget bulk image downloader v2.0.0. This new version empowers users to easily download images from a list of URLs, enhancing the application's flexibility and efficiency.



"Imaget v2.0.0 is our first major upgrade in 2024. We have optimized the interface and added the URL list download feature, which will significantly improve the user experience," said Mobee's CEO, while introducing the new version.



What are the new updates?



1 - Download Images from URL List: Imaget v2.0.0 offers enhanced functionality allowing users to download images directly from a list of URLs. Users can paste collected URLs into Imaget, and the application will open them with diferent tabs to download each image, supporting various formats such as JPEG, PNG, and GIF. This feature helps users manage large batches of images more efficiently and ensures a smooth and trouble-free user experience.



2 - User Interface Improvements: The interface has been updated to include options for opening new tabs and pasting multiple URLs, making it easier for users to access and utilize the new feature. This streamlined design ensures a more intuitive user experience.



Main Features of Imaget v1.0.0



* Download all images simultaneously from a single web page;



* Supports downloading from image galleries, social media platforms, and other websites;



* Automatically scroll page to extract available images;



* Filter images by size, format, and resolution to download only what you need;



* Customize settings to manage downloaded images;



* Compatible with a wide range of image formats including JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, and more;



* Available for multiple operating systems including Windows and macOS.



Price and Availability



Imaget v2.0.0 is available for download today. The application offers a free version with limited features and a premium version priced at $4.95 per month for unlimited access. Users can also opt for an annual subscription at $19.95, a lifetime license at $29.95 or a family license at $39.95.



About Mobee Technology Co., Limited



Mobee Technology Co., Limited is a leading software company specializing in developing and providing innovative image management solutions. With a strong focus on ease of use, performance, and customer satisfaction, Mobee aims to be the most reliable software developer for photographers, designers, and digital content creators.



More information:



Imaget Official Site: https://imaget.io/



How to Get Started with Imaget: https://imaget.io/guide/imaget-get-started/



Contact: contact@imaget.io



Multimedia:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQaY_TyFx_I



IMAGE link for media:



https://imaget.io/wp-content/uploads/imaget-download-images-from-url-list.jpg



Learn More: https://imaget.io/

