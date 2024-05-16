News: Celebrating the Anniversary of ‘Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health,’ the All-Time Bestselling Book on the Human Mind | CitizenWire

Los Angeles Scientology Churches celebrate the 74th anniversary of Dianetics and the launch of a year that promises record-breaking expansion

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientologists, neighbors and guests gathered at an outdoor auditorium at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Saturday, May 11. They filled Scientology Churches up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood for a dinner and awards ceremony to honor top-producing Dianetics auditors and disseminators, celebrate the 74th anniversary of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, and launch the book's diamond anniversary year.



The word Dianetics comes from the Greek dia, meaning "through" and nous, meaning "soul," and is defined as "what the soul is doing to the body." Dianetics is a methodology that can help alleviate unwanted sensations and emotions, irrational fears, and psychosomatic illnesses (illnesses caused or aggravated by mental stress).



Those attending spanned a wide spectrum of interests and experience, from those new to Dianetics, to local Scientologists, and those in Los Angeles to study Dianetics and Scientology from across the country and beyond. There were those currently experiencing the miracles of Dianetics, those studying Dianetics, and those practicing Dianetics. But all were moved by the testimonials shared by those using Dianetics to help themselves and others overcome their limitations and achieve their full potential.



"Dianetics is an adventure," wrote L. Ron Hubbard in his introduction to the book. "It is an exploration into Terra Incognita, the human mind, that vast hitherto unknown realm half an inch back of our foreheads." And although it has firmly established itself as the most widely read and influential book ever written about the mind, Dianetics is as revolutionary to those discovering it today as it was in May 1950, when 50,000 copies of the book rolled off the presses, selling out immediately and propelling the book onto the New York Times best-seller list where it remained for 26 consecutive weeks.



Now available in 50 languages, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is accessible to the wide range of cultures and ethnicities living in Los Angeles and to over 90 percent of the world's population.



L. Ron Hubbard always intended Dianetics for use, and in 2009, Mr. David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, made it possible for anyone to learn and use the technology with the release of How to Use Dianetics: 32 films in 17 languages containing 4 1/2 hours of visual instruction in Dianetics principles and procedures. The book and these films form the basis of the new Hubbard Dianetics Seminar, available at any Scientology Mission or Church in the world. And with the use of the book and these films, within hours, anyone can begin their own adventure and help another do so too.



With the launch of the Scientology Network, the reach of Dianetics has skyrocketed, with Dianetics programming reaching 240 countries and territories in 17 languages, broadcast on Direct TV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Find the nearest Scientology Church, Mission or Dianetics group through the Scientology locator on Scientology.org.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



https://www.dianetics.org



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/Dt9SyNpirdo?si=lyzNzqLEikkpSg-1



https://www.scientology.tv/films-on-scientology-principles/dianetics-introduction.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.