News: Church of Scientology Hosts Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble: Young Actors Present Blow-Away Performance of Their PG Version of ‘Grease’ | CitizenWire

Inner-city kids rock the house with their talent and energy

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- An ensemble of 22 kids proved "Rock and Roll is Here to Stay" with their high-energy rendition of Grease [PG] at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles last week, produced and directed by Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble Founder and Executive Director Dr. Melanie Andrews.



The young artists channeled the spirit and enthusiasm of the 1950s and the movie's famous cast while adding their own swagger and unique style.



Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble (ICSE) is a subsidiary of the InnerCity Performing Arts nonprofit. It introduces at-risk students to the world of theater.



In addition to renditions of Shakespeare classics, including Twelfth Night, Othello and Taming of the Shrew the ensemble has also performed such Broadway musicals as For Colored Girls and Positive Secrets.



ICSE was in rehearsal for their production of Romeo and Juliette just as the pandemic hit. In the true spirit of "the show must go on" they transitioned to the internet. Dr. Andrews decided to run the rehearsals online via Zoom. They recorded the show live, with backdrops and costumes, and this unique production is available on YouTube.



Dr. Andrews is dedicated to ensuring inner-city kids have the opportunity to learn, perform, and be introduced to Shakespeare and the world theater. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles shares her passion for providing opportunity to all young Angelenos. Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's belief that "human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream," the Church sponsors a chapter of Youth for Human Rights and supports programs that promote the freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 19 and the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community as covered in Article 27.



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community - a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.



