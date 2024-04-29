News: How to Play Pokemon Go without Moving? Try the iAnyGo iOS App | CitizenWire

With the iAnyGo iOS App, you can play Pokemon Go without physically moving

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Are you wandering aimlessly, hoping to chance upon that elusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO? Exciting news for all fans! The iAnyGo iOS App from Tenorshare has undergone a major update, enabling players to effortlessly locate any Pokemon or raid without the need to move. With the iAnyGo iOS App, you can play Pokemon Go without physically moving.



"After the release of the new features in the iAnyGo iOS App, Pokemon GO fans can effortlessly pinpoint any Pokemon and raid in-game with unparalleled ease and convenience. Catching Pokemon has never been easier! The users can effortlessly play Pokemon Go without moving," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new features.



HOW TO PLAY POKEMON GO WITHOUT MOVING?



Installing iAnyGo iOS App only takes a few minutes:



Step 1: Install the iAnyGo iOS assistant on your computer.



Step 2: Open the iAnyGo iOS assistant, log in with your Apple account, and click the "Install iAnyGo iOS app" button.



Step 3: Wait a few minutes, and you'll find the iAnyGo iOS app installed on your iPhone.



Here are the simple steps to search for Pokemon and raids using the iAnyGo iOS app:



Searching for Pokemon



Step 1: Open the iAnyGo iOS App on your iPhone and tap on the "Poke Raid" option in the upper right corner.



Step 2: Enter the name or number of the Pokemon you want to find. Click the Pokemon information and click the "Go" button. It will switch to the iAnyGo iOS App main interface. Just tap on the first button at the bottom right labeled "Change Location". Your location will be successfully modified, allowing you to swiftly catch the Pokemon.



Searching for Raids



Step 1: Open iAnyGo iOS App and select the "Poke Raid" feature. Tap on "Raid Battle."



Step 2: Choose any raid from the list to view its location. Then, proceed to the specific location to join the raid using the iAnyGo iOS app feature "Change Location."



That's it! The iAnyGo iOS App offers a simple and efficient method to play Pokemon Go without physically moving.



Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/ianygo-change-gps-location-iphone.html



Pricing and Availability



Pricing for iAnyGo iOS App starts at just $14.99.



* 1 Month/1 Device: $14.99



* 1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99



* 1 Year/1 Device: $79.99



* Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a highly-reputed and leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools and services related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.



More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



