News: Spodak Dental Group Offers Free Oral Cancer Screenings Amid Rising Oral Cancer Rates | CitizenWire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Oral cancer is on the rise, and early detection is key for survival. The best way to check for any signs of oral cancer is to partner with a registered dental hygienist who is trained in recognizing oral cancer in the tongue, gums, throat and palate. In honor of Oral Cancer Awareness Month, the Spodak Dental Group team is offering free oral cancer screenings during the month of April.



"Education and early detection are key for increasing a person's chances of surviving oral cancer," said Ashley Price, registered certified dental hygienist and Spodak Dental Group lead hygienist. "Regardless if you are a smoker or not, or don't have any symptoms or issues in your mouth, a 10-minute screening could save your life. It's one of the most important services we offer at the practice and we are proud to help our community members stay as healthy as possible through the power of accurate detection, diagnosis and treatment."



The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 58,500 people will be newly diagnosed with oral cancer this year. Oral cancer will cause more than 12,250 deaths, killing roughly one person per hour, 24 hours per day. The fastest growing segment of the oral cancer population is non-smokers younger than 50 years old.



According to the American Dental Hygienists' Association, the five-year survival rate is only about 40% because oral cancers are often discovered at later stages. Those who do survive oral cancer often experience long-term problems, which include difficult eating and speaking, or even facial disfigurement. Early detection is the best way to determine if oral cancer is present, as well as begin treatment as soon as possible.



Free oral cancer screenings are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 and 5 p.m. now through April 30, 2024. The screenings are available to all community members, not just patients of the practice.



In addition to a quick and painless screening, the hygiene team also hopes to raise awareness about oral cancer and support community members with oral cancer prevention methods, at-home detection tips, accurate diagnosis and care management.



Please call/text (561) 303-2413 to make an appointment, or request an appointment via the website, www.SpodakDental.com. Everyone is welcome.



About Spodak Dental



The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.



