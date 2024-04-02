News: Award-Winning Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Introduces New Chinola Mango Liqueur Flavor | CitizenWire

Chinola Adds Another Dominican Favorite to its Collection of Tropical Flavors

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs announces today the release of Chinola® Mango Liqueur. The artisanal fresh fruit liqueur is meticulously crafted from a distinct blend of mangoes that only grow once a year, plus a touch of passion fruit. In recent years, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs' continued double-digit growth underscores the brand's commitment to sharing the beloved tropical flavors of the Dominican Republic with cocktail enthusiasts worldwide.



Chinola Mango Liqueur will launch in 22 United States markets, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, and will be available for purchase nationally on chinola.com starting April 2024.



"We are thankful for the support and enthusiasm our passion fruit liqueur has received from the industry and cocktail aficionados alike. With the launch of our first innovation, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur embarks on this next chapter as Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs," stated Andrew Merinoff, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Co-Founder and CEO. "The growing demand for distinctive tropical flavors inspired our new liqueur. Similar to the mission with our passion fruit liqueur, Chinola Mango Liqueur mirrors the taste and aroma of fresh mango while adding depth and complexity. Today's drinkers are continually seeking innovative, high-quality crafted spirits and low-ABV offerings for at-home cocktails and social occasions at bars and restaurants."



Chinola Mango Liqueur is made with eco-friendly practices and contains 100% fresh mango and a hint of passion fruit, with no artificial colors or flavors. The liqueur is made from a custom blend of mangoes grown in the Dominican Republic which includes Banilejo, Keitt, and Kent varieties. This blend of mangoes offers a well-balanced combination of sweetness and tanginess with a smooth texture that helps give the liqueur its distinctive taste.



Chinola Mango Liqueur is a versatile drink option. It can be appreciated on its own and mixes well with many spirits, including tequila, vodka, sparkling wine, and more. It is the perfect addition to classic cocktails and the ultimate tool for crafting original serves.



Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs has been instrumental in supporting the infrastructural growth of the Samaná community on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. From building a road that makes the area more accessible, to creating small bridges, electric poles, and water wells that help boost tourism and the local economy.



Tasting Notes: Natural mango taste, subtle sweetness, natural acidity



Visual: Light liquid, dark yellow



Aroma: Floral



Alcohol: 42 Proof, 21% ALC/VOL



About Chinola® Fresh Fruit Liqueurs:



After discovering the magic of the sacred Dominican passion fruit, Chinola's journey began in 2014 with the creation of the world's first vine to bottle fresh fruit liqueur that's shelf stable. Chinola was born from a creative collaboration of hospitality experts, spirit industry professionals, and a multi-generational master blender. Locally referred to as chinola (chee-noh-lah), their dream was to create an old-world style liqueur that embodied the taste and aroma of fresh passion fruit. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur has gone on to become an award winning addition to the world's best bars and a staple in home bars.



With year over year growth, their original spirit has spawned the 2nd jewel in their collection: Chinola Mango Liqueur. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and Chinola Mango Liqueur are natural, low ABV liqueurs made from 100% fresh fruit and neutral cane spirit with no artificial additives. With origins in the Samaná Peninsula, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs are produced in the Dominican Republic with a commitment to authenticity and eco-friendly practices from farm to bottle. Chinola Passion Fruit liqueur is available in 33 states throughout the United States and 12 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, with markets in the Caribbean and parts of Europe.



Follow the journey by visiting https://chinola.com/ and follow them on Facebook @ChinolaOfficialPage and @Chinola on Instagram.



- Please drink responsibly. -



Learn More: https://chinola.com/

