News: Arizona Interfaith Movement Honors Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Church of Scientology | CitizenWire

Religious leaders gathered at Camelback House in Phoenix to commemorate a milestone

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- 2024 marks the 70th Anniversary of the Church of Scientology, the world's youngest major religion, and Phoenix played a pivotal role. Celebrating this historic occasion were Arizona Interfaith Movement (AZIFM) Executive Director Dr. Albert Celoza; President Rev. Rock Fremont, spiritual director of the Shephard of the Hills United Church of Christ; AZIFM Administrative Assistant Anne Taylor; and members of many Phoenix faiths.



AZIFM honored Mr. Hubbard by presenting a stunning plaque to the Church of Scientology. Embossed on a background that speaks to the beauty of the Phoenix landscape, it states: "We commemorate L. Ron Hubbard's creation of the Scientology creed in Phoenix, Arizona, marking a brand-new dawn for this world."



The first Scientology Church was incorporated in Los Angeles in February 1954. It was in Phoenix that same year that Mr. Hubbard wrote the Creed of the Church of Scientology, setting the religion forever on a path of religious tolerance, interfaith cooperation, and support of the freedom of religion or belief. The creed includes these pivotal words:



We of the Church believe:



That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.



Dr. Celoza highlighted the historic role Phoenix played in the history of the Scientology religion. L. Ron Hubbard lived at Camelback House in Phoenix when he authored many of the basic books of Scientology and delivered hundreds of lectures at seven Advanced Clinical Courses and three Congresses, laying the foundation of the Scientology religion.



The Church presented the Arizona Interfaith Movement with a certificate in appreciation for the work they do to unite people of all faiths.



Mr. Hubbard's Camelback home, meticulously restored to its exact 1950s condition and appearance, is recognized in the National Register of Historic Places, received the Governor's Heritage Preservation Honor Award at the 2007 Arizona Historic Preservation Conference, and bears a Historic Site Marker from the Arizona Historical Society.



Phoenix is also home to an Ideal Church of Scientology, dedicated in June 2012 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



For more information on the Church of Scientology Phoenix, visit www.Scientology-phoenix.org. To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard's Camelback Home, visit www.lronhubbard.org/landmark-sites/phoenix.html.



