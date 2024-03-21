News: A 16-year-old’s first job at Chick-fil-A® who learned ‘second-mile service’ saves operators an estimated $35 million over the years | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- James Finlinson, co-founder of OneClickApp.com™, develops a software solution for his restaurant's director at 16 years old. In 2017, James Finlinson was a busy high schooler in Ammon, Idaho. His cheerful attitude made him a perfect fit for his first job at the local Chick-fil-A® restaurant. One day James noticed his director, Jessica, spending several hours daily transcribing schedules from her computer to paper. He offered to help fix the problem and that is how OneClickApp™ was born.



Encouraged by his father, Jan Finlinson, to learn software programming, James began to code after school, nights, and weekends to fix Jessica's problem. Jessica paid James $75 per month to improve the system.



Seeking inspiration, James and his dad visited the Chick-fil-A® Support Center in Atlanta, GA. While on a tour they met two software engineers who encouraged James to continue. However, James was stuck. He had one paying customer but didn't know how to start or grow a business and was leaving on a service mission for his church in two weeks.



James was then introduced him to Michael Alvarez, a successful entrepreneur and mobile apps pioneer, including being the first to launch a national restaurant search app named "Munch." Michael quickly published a website and organized a webinar. When leaders of 50 restaurants attended, Michael recognized that there was a need and this concept deserved further testing.



A year later when James completed his mission, he returned home to a thriving business serving over 80 Chick-fil-A® restaurants under Michael's direction as CEO and Jan Finlinson as CTO.



Today, the value OneClickApp™ has provided Chick-fil-A® Operators is estimated at over $35 Million by increasing employee retention, communication, and efficiencies. Serving over 40,000 team members and leaders daily, now nearly one in five Chick-fil-A® Operators of standalone stores are connected to OneClickApp™.



"I feel blessed to be able to serve so many of the great team members and leaders for the company that I owe my success to, Chick-fil-A," said James Finlinson.



About OneClickApp:



Serving nearly one-in-five Chick-fil-A® Operators of stand-alone stores, www.OneClickApp.com™ is a leading VendorBridge approved all-in-one workforce management app. The application provides the following time saving features: shift management, training, breaks, create checklists, accountability infraction points, positive reward points, messaging and more.



Learn more at: https://www.oneclickapp.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/hC8bUOE2ML0?si=SxeE6Ce9juorPN5q



Video caption: Short Demo showing the Overview of the features we have on OneClickApp



Copyright & Trademark Disclaimer: OneClick is not affiliated with Chick-fil-A® or HotSchedules® and do not claim to own or have rights to the trademarked and copyrighted brands Chick-fil-A® or HotSchedules®. OneClick is Chick-fil-A® VendorBridge approved and our focus is Chick-fil-A®.



Learn More: https://www.oneclickapp.com/

