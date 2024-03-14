News: Avatar Construction Announces Multi-Family / Hotel Expansion | CitizenWire

WATERTOWN, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Avatar Design & Construction, a leader in the construction industry, has announced the next phase of expansion in its Multi-Family & Hotel Design-Build Construction Division. Guiding this monumental growth is Chief Operations Manager Nazar Vincent, a visionary with a track record of executing innovative construction strategies.



The announcement comes at a time when demand for multifaceted, quality-oriented construction services is surging both regionally and across the nation. The strategic expansion underscores Avatar's commitment to addressing this need with its trailblazing design-build solutions.



"It's an honor to lead Avatar Construction to new heights," says Vincent. "Our focus on cutting-edge, sustainable design is redefining what clients expect from their construction partners."



Avatar announced the "Grand" series of luxury apartment complexes earlier this year that have already broken ground at two Manchester NH locations, with more properties slated over the next few years.



A Testament to Innovative and Sustainable Design-Build Construction



Avatar Construction is no stranger to the spotlight, with a bevy of high-profile projects already under its belt and several more both in progress and poised to start. The firm's commitment to sustainability and modern construction methods is evident in every project they undertake. Their reputation for precision and reliability in multi-family and hotel environments has made them a preferred partner for complex and large-scale projects across the region.



"We are always looking for ways to push the boundaries and improve traditional construction methods," says Vincent. "Our goal is not just to complete projects, but to exceed expectations and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve."



Investment Opportunities



In partnership with Bridgewater Development of Watertown MA, several opportunities are available for qualified investors seeking lucrative CRE investments with industry leading returns.



"Our purchasing experts are able to secure high-quality products and building materials at a fraction of the cost through extensive research and offshore purchasing power," says Vincent. "This allows us to design projects with a much higher profit margin compared to other developers while still using superior designs, high-end materials, and the latest construction methods. In turn, we are able to share these profits with an elite group of investors who play a key role in the development of an exciting portfolio of projects across New England."



With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can join an industry leader that is helping shape the future of the region. Investment can be allocated to a single project or several with a choice of several exciting projects available. Qualified individuals and groups can apply at https://bridgewaterdevelopment.com/.



About Avatar Design & Construction



The Avatar team has been building ideas into reality since 1999. Avatar Construction provides comprehensive design-build construction contracting services throughout New England and the Northeast. The culture and systems used by Avatar Construction enable us to provide outstanding customer service to our clients.



We believe in a simple, yet extremely effective, approach to commercial construction - We call it Avatar Design + Build.



While many companies claim to offer design + build, few offer a solution that truly encompasses the entire project from start to finish and beyond. Over the years, we have developed and refined the Avatar Design/Build Process which has set us apart from others in the industry who cannot offer an A-Z design/build solution.



Project Capabilities



Commercial | Industrial | Multi-Family | Hotel | Residential | Land Development | Institutional | Manufacturing | Hospitality | Lab/Medical | Office Buildings | Parks & Golf Courses | Retail



Avatar Construction, Inc. & Bridgewater Development are headquartered in Watertown Massachusetts and can be reached by calling (617) 714-5773 or through the corporate websites.



