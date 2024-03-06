News: Stride Autism Centers Hosts Open House in Coralville, Iowa | CitizenWire

The event promises guided tours, appetizers, and free autism screenings for children under the age of 6

CORALVILLE, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Stride Autism Centers ("Stride") is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its center in Coralville, Iowa. Their mission is clear: to become an integral part of the local community while making a meaningful impact in the lives of preschool children with autism.



Stride cordially invites you to experience their state-of-the-art facility and its comprehensive offerings, they are hosting an Open House event on Thursday, April 11th, and extend a warm welcome for you to join them. The event promises guided tours, appetizers, and free autism screenings for children under the age of 6.



Coralville ABA Therapy open house event details:



* Where: 2850 Coral Ct., Coralville, IA 52241



* When: Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 4:30-7:00 p.m.



* Who: Everyone is invited (bring the kids)!



What to Expect: Whether you're eager to deepen your understanding of autism, learn about the gold standard of autism treatment, called applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, or explore the unique features of a preschool-like learning environment for children with autism, this event is tailored to your interests.



At the Open House, you will have the opportunity to interact with our dedicated clinical leadership who will be on-site to address any inquiries you may have. Additionally, there will be an information session on autism and ABA therapy, coupled with insightful guided tours of the newly established center.



Notably, Stride Autism Centers' team of specialized autism professionals will be providing free on-site autism screenings for children under the age of 6. Stride Autism Centers is proud to offer a comfortable and family-friendly environment where you can obtain the information you need.



To register for the event please visit this website - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stride-autism-centers-coralville-open-house-tickets-849611138787?aff=oddtdtcreator



If you have any questions, don't hesitate to email us at info@strideautismcenters.com. Or if you know you'd like to attend the open house, reserve your free spot today!



About Stride Autism Centers:



Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. Stride has numerous locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Stride's full-day program combines structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. It is designed to assist with communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, self-care, play and leisure, and transitioning skills.



Families interested in learning more can contact Stride Autism Centers at 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska), or visit the Stride website at https://stridecenters.com/.



If you're interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit https://stridecenters.com/careers/ to view our available positions.



Learn More: https://stridecenters.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.