News: Austin Leads As the First in a Series of Beautiful New Scientology Churches Opened One After Another in Just Over a Week | CitizenWire

In a procession of grand openings of unique and stunning new Scientology Churches, each tailored to serve the needs and interests of its community, naturally, Austin came first

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The dedication of the new Ideal Scientology Church in Austin, Texas, was the first in a series of stunning new Scientology Churches to open in 2024, and it embodies the spirit of unabated growth that has become the hallmark of Scientology today.



Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, welcomed Lone Star State Scientologists and the purpose and pride they embodied in accomplishing this milestone.



"You're Texas big and Texas tough," he said. "This is a moment to remember what was said long ago by one of your famous Texans-that it was the best land he had ever seen, and there was a world of country to settle. Well, so it is again today. Except your 'line of country' is the human spirit, and you settle it by restoring to people the happiness, love, sincerity and kindness with which they were created."



Just a mile from the state capitol building, the new Ideal Church provides Texas-size facilities to expand the Church's humanitarian activity and influence: exemplary drug awareness and prevention for Texas youth, human rights education and countless victories for victims of mental health abuse.



Among the officials and dignitaries joining Mr. Miscavige at the opening event was Vice-President of the University Area Partners Association, Mr. Mike McHone, a committed neighborhood leader for the West Campus area. "For those of you who aren't from Austin, this town is a university town. We work to keep our neighborhood at the front of the pack when it comes to, well, everything," Mr. McHone said.



"And today I'll admit a little Longhorns pride in celebrating another big step in keeping our neighborhood the Best of the Best. Hook 'em Horns!" he told the roaring crowd.



"Each and every one of you should take pride in knowing you have helped make our home what it is today. Your members form the backbone of an ongoing community effort. Which is another way of saying, you have shown an inherent understanding of what our residents need with a passion and care to create a thriving, active community.



"While today, with this Grand Opening, we celebrate the return of a major player to this University area. So what I should really be saying is, 'Welcome back!'"



Mr. Sam Price, who served nearly 25 years with the Austin Health Department and is now a dedicated Texas drug education advocate in Central Texas, recognized the impact of the Church-sponsored drug awareness program, Drug-Free World. "From the outset, our attitude was, 'Let's educate people.' And we got that Truth About Drugs information out to everyone. That means, thanks to your support, thousands who never had a chance to be educated now have the choice to say, 'I'm going to live drug-free!'



"The world would be a better place if more people had the care and commitment that your Church members do. No doubt about it. And thanks to Drug-Free World, you've given this kid from the south of Austin the opportunity of a lifetime. So I have one final request: keep doing your good work. You'll never know how many lives you've saved."



Ms. Simone Talma Flowers, Executive Director of Interfaith Action of Central Texas, spoke on the international diversity of Austin's religious community. "Bridging division between different faiths is not simply a 'nice to do,' it's essential," she said. "You have been pillars of devotion and dependency. And upon those pillars, we have now built the largest interfaith movement in all of Central Texas."



Remarking on the new Church's spacious Chapel, Ms. Flowers said, "I have to tell you, we are so excited at the prospect of holding our events right here-front and center in Downtown. This Ideal Org will be a shared space where any and all are welcome, a place for services, talks or meetings for reconciliation. So may it continue to shine as a sanctuary for all faiths for all the decades to come!"



The final guest speaker, Mr. Nelson Linder, serves as President of the Austin NAACP. He recalled that, as a child in Georgia in the late 1950s, he walked to school because there were no buses that served his segregated school. "Like many others, my fight for civil rights is now decades long.



"A just society requires sacrifice and commitment," Mr. Linder said. "In fact, a great man once said, 'Injustice is not something in which any man with power should ever trade.' That was Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. To say such in the crucible of the 1960s shows tremendous courage.



"At that time, just a handful were in the middle, trying to broker peace, and yet there he was. Mr. Hubbard's ideas of forwarding the concept of true justice were both visionary and grand.



"And let's face it, they inspired you all to create a movement not only in Texas, but around the world. That's not just a gift for those who are here. It's a gift for those who aren't even born yet. So on behalf of the Austin NAACP, thank you, Mr. Hubbard, for being a strong voice in the land.



"With this Grand Opening today, we can now say: Yes, Mr. Hubbard, we are turning your dream into reality. And that is most certainly cause to celebrate."



All are invited to tour the Church's new Public Information Center at 2200 Guadalupe Street to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology, open Monday to Fri 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.