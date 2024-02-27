News: Secured Signing Unveils Cutting-Edge Features and Enhancements in Latest Announcement | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secure Signing, a leading provider of digital signature solutions, today announced the release of its latest version, featuring a range of innovative features and enhancements designed to make the signing process smoother and more efficient than ever. These updates benefit users of the We Sign, Form Filler templates, and Remote Online Notarization (RON) platforms.



New Features:



* Enhanced Admin Visibility: The new Admin User Audit Trail report provides detailed insights of Enterprise accounts / plan into admin activities, including: logins, setting changes, and user management, ensuring greater transparency, control and monitoring.



* Edit Signing Process: Users can now Edit The Signing Workflow even after sending documents for signature, correcting mistakes without starting the signing process again . This feature creates flexibility and reduces rework.



* Invitee-focused Portal: The new Invitee Monitoring Portal offers a centralized location for invitees to access and manage all documents requiring their signatures, boosting completion rates and improving their experience.



Key Enhancements:



* Admin Template Management: Admin users with full permissions can now view and Edit Any User's Templates, facilitating collaboration and template optimization within organizations.



* Meeting Scheduling Clarity: The new Meeting Date column in "In Progress" documents displays scheduled RON or video signing sessions, enhancing the meeting management.



* Canadian RON Support: Secure Signing now officially supports Canadian Notaries in its RON platform, expanding its reach and providing Canadian users with a secure and convenient digital signing solution.



"These latest enhancements demonstrate our commitment to delivering a best-in-class signing experience," said Mike Eyal, Founder and Director at Secured Signing. "By continuously innovating and incorporating user feedback, we ensure Secure Signing remains the trusted choice for efficient and secure digital signatures."



More Information:



To learn more about Secure Signing and its latest release, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/ or contact heldesk@securedsigning.com.



About Secure Signing:



Secured Signing is a leading provider of secure and compliant digital signature solutions. With a focus on user experience and advanced technology, Secure Signing helps organizations streamline their signing and approval processes while maintaining the highest level of security. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Secure Signing is the go-to choice for efficient and legally binding digital signatures.



Secured Signing, 800 W. EI Camino Real, Suite 180, Mountain View, CA 94040.



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

