News: CDF Labor Law LLP Expands Firm Leadership, Elevates Six Women | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CDF Labor Law LLP is proud to announce the promotion of two attorneys to Partner and four to Senior Counsel, all of whom are talented women employment defense litigators. These promotions reflect our commitment to cultivating an inclusive environment that values and advances our team members' diverse skills and contributions. These individuals, part of our nearly 50-strong legal team, exemplify CDF's dedication to guiding and defending employers in California's complex labor and employment legal terrain.



"Each recently elevated attorney at CDF Labor Law LLP has consistently showcased exceptional legal acumen and an unwavering commitment to superior client service," stated Firm Managing Partner Marie DiSante. "In applauding these advancements, we reaffirm our firm's steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier talent to safeguard, defend and advocate for employers throughout California."



CDF New Partners (in alphabetical order by first name):



Desiree J. Ho (San Diego - Partner) has extensive experience across diverse industries and understands the vital role of tailored solutions for clients. She is well-versed in defending employers in wage and hour litigation, including PAGA and class actions, as well as single and multi-plaintiff lawsuits for discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other employer-related claims. She advocates taking preemptive measures to best protect clients against wage and hour and other areas of exposure, works with clients to develop strong policies and practices, and guides businesses through difficult employment decisions. Desiree was named to the 2024 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(R). She received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 2016.



Erin A. Owen (San Diego - Partner) prioritizes personalized service, crafting strategies aligned with client goals in both employment and business litigation. She is deeply committed to her client's well-being and synthesizes a deep understanding of their business, culture, and risk tolerance to best address their legal needs. Erin's employment litigation expertise spans class and PAGA wage and hour disputes, single and multi-party wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, among other claims, across diverse industries. In business litigation, she handles breach of contract, business torts, trade secret litigation, and shareholder / partner / principal disputes, showcasing knowledge of issues unique to businesses at different stages of their lifecycle. Her comprehensive experience includes counseling businesses planning for and in the transactions process, including managing litigation and its impact on a transaction critical to an organization. Erin graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1996.



CDF New Senior Counsel (in alphabetical order by first name):



Candace R. DesBaillets (San Francisco - Senior Counsel) advises and defends employers, providing practical solutions to mitigate risks. With expertise in wage and hour compliance, termination risk assessment, family and medical leave, and disability accommodation, she handles litigation matters spanning discrimination, harassment, retaliation, contracts, and employment-related torts. Candace has a diverse client portfolio across industries, such as technology, retail, food and beverage, construction, healthcare, and aerospace. Her experience includes representing employers in state and federal courts and before agencies like the EEOC, CRD, and DLSE. With a background in critical gender studies, she offers unique insights to help employers navigate California's dynamic legal landscape. Candance was named to the 2023 and 2024 lists of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(R). She graduated from Berkeley School of Law in 2016.



Dalia Z. Khatib (Sacramento - Senior Counsel) defends California employers on a variety of issues, with a special emphasis on wage and hour class actions, as well as Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) litigation. She has successfully defended employers throughout all stages of litigation, including through trial. In addition to her legal acumen, Dalia's unique background includes helping manage a family-owned marketing and software development company. This hands-on experience managing a workforce has given her a unique perspective in her legal practice and a deep understanding of the challenges that businesses face, particularly in the dynamic landscape of California. This perspective allows Dalia to provide comprehensive guidance to employers on all employee-related issues, including termination, leaves of absence, wage and hour regulations, and compliance with California's privacy regulations impacting employers. Dalia was named to the 2024 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(R). She graduated from Davis School of Law in 2018.



Linda Wang (Los Angeles - Senior Counsel) represents clients in diverse industries, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail. Her practices focus on single-plaintiff FEHA claims, wage and hour disputes, and PAGA and class actions. Wang has also assisted clients in navigating the new California privacy laws (CFRA), including drafting workplace privacy policies. She has successfully defeated wage and hour class action, including obtaining a complete denial of class certification motion in favor of employer. Beyond litigation, she advises on workplace disputes, wage compliance, and privacy laws, showcasing a comprehensive approach to client needs. Fluent in Mandarin, Linda provides legal advice in Mandarin and offers pro bono support, demonstrating her commitment to accessibility and client well-being in the complex landscape of California labor law. Linda was named to the 2024 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(R). She graduated from Irvine School of Law in 2017.



Tashayla "Shay" Billington (Sacramento - Senior Counsel) defends California companies against wage and hour class actions and single-plaintiff claims involving discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful termination, and employment-related torts. She also excels in strategic legal maneuvers, conducting thorough discovery processes, and handling motions, mediations, and arbitrations with a track record of success. She has notable experience in defending unfair labor practice charges and counseling both unionized and non-unionized employers on various aspects of labor relations. Committed to protecting businesses and ensuring compliance with California's dynamic employment laws, she also provides comprehensive legal representation with assertive and innovative strategies to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape. Shay was named to the 2023 and 2024 lists of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(R). She graduated Order of the Coif and Order of the Barristers from McGeorge School of Law in 2015.



About CDF Labor Law LLP



For 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California - in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.



For more information, visit: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/ and find CDF on LinkedIn to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.



For access to timely alerts on the latest California labor and employment law developments, sign up for the firm's blog by visiting: https://www.CalLaborLaw.com/.



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/marie-disante



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/desiree-j-ho



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/erin-a.-owen



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/candace-r.-desbaillets



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/dalia-z-khatib



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/linda-wang



https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/attorneys/bio/tashayla-shay-billington



https://www.linkedin.com/company/cdflaborlaw/



Learn More: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.