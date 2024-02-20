News: Quito Welcomes and Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in the City that Stands at the ‘Center of the World’ | CitizenWire

A landmark day as Quito celebrates the opening of the first Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador /CitizenWire/ -- Built on the foundations of an ancient Incan city on the equator - the "center of the world" - named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its art, cultural treasures and architectural marvels, Quito is a thriving metropolis of breathtaking beauty and year-round sunshine. And on February 17, the city added another distinction to its profile with the opening of the first Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in Ecuador.



The celebration began with a performance by the Jacchigua Ballet Folklórico Nacional del Ecuador of traditional Ecuadorian dances and a performance of "I Dare to Be Happy" and "Dance My Life" by popular singer-songwriter Fausto Miño.



Mission Director Ms. Cristina Betancourt welcomed distinguished guests and Scientologists who traveled from as far away as Colombia and Costa Rica to join the Quito congregation in the dedication of their new Mission.



"When a person is more able, more confident, more in communication with their environment," said Ms. Betancourt, "that person can create a better future and better conditions for the community. This is what every Ecuadorian is striving to accomplish in the quest for the best life possible for themselves, their family and society. Our Mission is here to serve the individual and the entire community, and we are honored to work shoulder-to-shoulder with like-minded game changers to uplift every neighborhood."



She then introduced community leaders who partner with the Mission in its goal to uplift neighborhoods throughout Ecuador.



Guest speakers at the celebration were Commanding Inspector of the Metropolitan Police of Quito's Eugenio Espejo District, Inspector Eduardo Ruiz Gavilanes; Pastor Patricio Pena of the Anglican Church; Colonel José Vargas Alzamorra, Director of Education of the National Police of Ecuador; and Dr. Marcelo Montenegro.



Inspector Gavilanes described why he and his officers adopted the booklet The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard, to promote a culture of peace in the Metropolitan District of Quito.



"Your humanitarian programs make it possible to live in a better environment where everyone respects one another because they follow the precepts for successful coexistence," he said.



"The Ideal Mission of Quito is a catalyst for change, to bring more order and sanity to today's society," said Pastor Pena. "During the pandemic, my congregation, like that of all other churches, was hit hard by the lockdown. My parishioners were unable to come to the church and participate in the sacraments of their religion in person." He described how the Mission's Scientology Volunteer Ministers took on sanitizing his church making it possible for the congregation to attend church in safety. "I see this Ideal Mission as a promise of empowerment. Every one of us has the potential to be agents of change in people's lives and in their communities. This Ideal Mission is an invitation to all to be architects of a better world, a better society."



Colonel Vargas Aazmorra has worked with fellow National Police officers reaching thousands of people with the Truth About Drugs, the drug education campaign supported by the Church of Scientology. "More than 20,000 students nationwide have benefitted from material that empowers them to learn the truth about drugs," he said. "I would like to take a moment to honor and recognize L. Ron Hubbard, a visionary and Founder of Dianetics and Scientology. His unwavering dedication to the cause has etched an enduring imprint on the life of every individual fortunate enough to experience the transformative impact he has wielded. Thanks to his work, Quito Mission has positively impacted countless lives across this great country."



National Police Director of Education Montenegro described how he learned of United for Human Rights, an educational campaign supported by the Church, and he worked on a plan to strengthen the values of police officers using these materials at hundreds of conferences, each attended by thousands of police officers. These conferences not only strengthened the knowledge of human rights but also its practice as reflected by the actions of the officers in the community, reducing violence and crime by as much as 90 percent.



"I want to salute the valuable staff of this Mission," he said. "Thank you for being true guardians of L. Ron Hubbard's technology. It is you who make it possible for this knowledge to touch the mind and heart of every human being who comes in contact with it. With Scientology and your humanitarian campaigns, all of us have the necessary weapons to meet this great challenge of humanity."



With that, the ribbon came down, and guests entered the new Mission to see its facilities and find out more about Scientology, the Mission and its services.



Visitors are invited to tour the Mission's Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.



As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Quito is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life, such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.



The Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior - the reactive mind - and how to conquer it.



Additionally, the Mission provides courses covering the full array of L. Ron Hubbard's books and recorded lectures, the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins, and spiritual counseling, known as auditing, to the State of Clear.



