News: Fluid Metering Announces New Distribution Partnership with Girtec AG | CitizenWire

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fluid Metering Inc. (FMI) is pleased to announce that Switzerland-based Girtec AG was recently appointed a strategic distributor to cover sales of our ultra-precise fluid control metering and dispensing products in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Liechtenstein.



Girtec AG, founded in 2012, provides its fluidic products and services in the fields of medical, laboratory and analytical technology instrumentation while developing innovative reliable solutions in close cooperation with its customers.



"This recent distribution partnership is more than just a collaboration - it is the beginning of a groundbreaking era for first-class products and innovation in our market. This partnership not only brings outstanding products into the hands of our customers, but also sets a new benchmark for quality, reliability, and technological excellence. We proudly combine first-class products with our local presence to offer our customers unique added value," as stated by Christoph Girsberger, CEO and Owner at Girtec AG.



"We are excited about this strategic alliance between both organizations to help meet the growing demand for ultra precise microfluidic pumps for medical and life sciences applications within the region," as stated by Sean Madden, Vice President of Commercial and Product Development at Fluid Metering.



About Fluid Metering Inc.:



Fluid Metering, Inc. pioneered the first patented valveless rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for OEM, Medical and Life Science applications. Fluid Metering's engineering team incorporates over 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!



Fluid Metering Inc. was established in 1959 and is headquartered in Syosset, New York.



Website: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

