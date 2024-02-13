News: Get a Behind the Scenes Glimpse of Fashion Week in New York in an Episode of ‘Meet a Scientologist’ on the Scientology Network | CitizenWire

As designers display their latest fashions, and artisans work nonstop behind the scenes to ensure their success, see what can make or break a year's collection with an episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- February 9-14 is Fashion Week in New York. The event takes place twice a year, in February and September. It begins in New York and moves on to London, Milan and Paris. This is a week where careers can be made or broken. The world's top designers present their new collections in a series of runway shows. But who takes care of the last-minute crises to ensure a brand's success? In an episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, master pleater George Kalajian gives us a look behind the scenes.



"Designers are always designing at the 11th hour," says Kalajian. "And those shows will be the next day." He and his team have been known to work quite late during fashion week. But he loves solving each fashion dilemma, whether it's physically possible or not.



Kalajian comes from a long line of pleating experts, a craft that has been enormously popular since the days of the Egyptian pharaohs and is used today by some of the world's hottest fashion designers.



This episode shows how Kalajian took over the family business when it was on the brink of failing and grew it into the go-to source for pleated garments in the upper echelons of the fashion industry. His work is even on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



