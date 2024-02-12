News: Kiosk Industry News for February 2024 | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The Kiosk Association's mission is to inform and educate on self-service. Membership is open to all companies across the world. If you follow accessibility guidelines and encourage ADA and would like to be recognized, contact us at info@kioskindustry.org.



This month it is healthcare and HIMSS 2024. See our HIMSS booth. We are in 2189 (right across from Epic and not far from Oracle). We'll have 7 demos including Storm Interface, ImageHOLDERs, Vispero JAWS, Dolphin Screen Reader, Entropy (ECS) kiosk, Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Innovations + latest telehealth by RedyRef. HIMSS is March 11-15 in Orlando. Exhibits are Tuesday the 12th thru Thursday the 14th.



You can request a copy of the Advance Regulatory Guidelines here. You may want to allocate budget for retrofits...



Featured: Elevating restaurant finances - in-depth ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and their return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings, employee costs and income. Also case study from Human Bean on drive thru headset tech from Panasonic.



Most popular news this month:



* Our HIMSS Booth 2189



* ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and the return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings.



* Restaurant Self-Order Kiosks Ole Miss Student Union



* AI Robotic Restaurant & Food Assembly - This might be the one area where money actually gets spent



* ADA Accessibility Kiosk Legal Actions



* For Sale Kiosks and Components - Make an offer. 75″ touchscreens as low as $500 (almost new)



* Toast POS versus Legacy POS



Kiosk Machine Latest Posts



* Restaurant Drive Thru Headsets - A case study



* ADA Regulations Coming - ADA Accessibility Guidelines



* Braille Label - Braille Decals for ADA Accessibility



* HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association Booth 2189



* Clover POS - Restaurant Kiosk ROI - Three Examples



* Kiosk Accessibility by Lainey Feingold Feb 2024



* Kiosk Monitor and Remote Monitor



* Braille Innovation Awards SXSW - Dot Pad



* Lottery Printers TITO for Quebec



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with any questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.



About Kiosk Industry



Kiosk Industry is the recognized source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective "co-op."



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly emails. Learn more: https://kma.global/



Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.