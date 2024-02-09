News: Deacon Jones Automotive expands reach with acquisition of Sale Auto Mall in Kinston, North Carolina | CitizenWire

SMITHFIELD, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Deacon Jones Automotive, a leading dealership group based in Smithfield, North Carolina, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores (BMW, Chevrolet, GMC & Ford) located in Kinston, North Carolina. This strategic move, in a desired partnership with Capital Automotive of Raleigh NC, marks a significant expansion for Deacon Jones Automotive, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for automotive sales and service in the region.



Deacon Jones Automotive's addition of Sale Auto Mall now boasts an even wider selection of top automotive brands, providing customers in the Kinston and the eastern NC region with access to an unparalleled inventory, and unrivaled customer service. This acquisition aligns with Deacon Jones Automotive's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience and fostering long-term relationships within the communities it serves.



Ken Jones, President & CEO of Deacon Jones Automotive, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Sale Auto Mall Stores into the Deacon Jones family. We are also elated to with addition of our first luxury import brand BMW! This expansion allows us to better serve our customers in Kinston and surrounding areas, offering them a diverse range of quality vehicles and exceptional service."



For over 40 years Deacon Jones Automotive has built a reputation for excellence, with a dedicated team of professionals who prioritize customer satisfaction above all else. By combining the strengths of both organizations, Deacon Jones Automotive aims to elevate the car-buying experience for its customers and continue its tradition of providing unparalleled value and service.



For more information about Deacon Jones Automotive, please visit https://speakindeacon.com/.



About Deacon Jones Automotive:



Deacon Jones Automotive is a trusted dealership group based in Smithfield, North Carolina, offering a wide selection of new and used vehicles from top automotive brands. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Deacon Jones Automotive has become a preferred destination for car buyers in the region.

