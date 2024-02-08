News: The Untold Story of the Church of Scientology Global Response to the Pandemic Now Airs in New Documentary | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network announces an original feature-length documentary, "Operation: Do Something About It," now airing on DIRECTV Channel 320 and available to stream. The documentary tells the story of how the Church of Scientology harnessed its state-of-the-art facilities, rallied its worldwide network of volunteers and mobilized the largest humanitarian effort in its history to bring hope, help and compassion in the wake of the unimaginable.



With an immediate triage zone spanning tens of millions of people, touching nearly every faith and culture, the Church of Scientology had to safeguard its 11,000 Churches, Missions and groups, along with all of its surrounding communities.



This documentary is an on-the-ground exclusive look at the Church of Scientology global operation to Do Something About It - from securing the world's most effective sanitization formula to streamlining its distribution to all its Churches and communities in more than 120 nations and territories, across six continents, and refocusing its unique facilities to bring prevention resources that provided real solutions in this time of crisis.



The documentary circumnavigates the globe, following Scientology Volunteer Ministers as they demonstrated time and again, across three years of dedicated service, that no matter the circumstances, Something CAN Be Done About It.



Their actions enabled individuals, communities and even entire nations to confidently emerge from life after lockdowns. As one pastor put it, "The Volunteer Ministers to me represent action, service and kindness. Honestly, we value you, we appreciate you."



Watch Operation: Do Something About It now at Scientology.TV/DoSomething or on the Scientology Network app.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



MULTIMEDIA:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6sxsSt2Srg



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.