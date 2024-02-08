News: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Edimakor Video Maker from HitPaw | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading creative solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its Valentine's Day promotion. The special event aims to express gratitude to the loyal content creators who have consistently supported HitPaw.



"If you're looking for a Valentine's Day video editor this romantic season, give our HitPaw Edimakor a shot," says the spokesperson of HitPaw. "It's a reasonable investment for users seeking a high-quality video editing experience while being mindful of costs."



What can you get from this event?



Running from January 31 to February 14, 2024, the HitPaw Edimakor team offers Valentine's Day video makers the opportunity to transform their ideas into touching stories, and there's 20% off on Edimakor for Windows and Mac. Just hop onto the HitPaw website, locate the banner with the discount code, copy it, and paste it at checkout (Redeem Coupon Code box). It's super easy! You're all set to make a Valentine's Day video without breaking the bank.



Why choose HitPaw Edimakor?



Here's why you should choose HitPaw Edimakor as your dedicated Valentine's Day video editor:



* Intuitive Editing for Everyone -- HitPaw Edimakor features a clean and intuitive interface, ensuring that even those new to video editing can effortlessly create Valentine's Day videos. Compared to traditional video editing software, you'll never getting bogged down by complex tools.



* Rich Creative Resources -- Your imagination is the only limit as their resource library offers a variety of fonts, music, effects, and filters-everything you need for your projects. This versatile tool allows you to conveniently paste website links to download your preferred audio and video. But that's not all; you can also directly extract audio from your favorite videos as well.



* Time-Saving Efficiency -- Thanks to their development team, HitPaw Edimakor is now more efficient than ever. For instance, the scissor function allows you to cut all materials at the current frame with just one click, making the editing process much simpler. Plus, with the screenshot feature, creators are able to save videos as images effortlessly. Hitpaw Edimakor is not just a Valentine's Day video editor; it's a time-saving wizard designed to streamline your creative process.



* Cost-effective Choice -- HitPaw Edimakor is not only packed with powerful features but also stands out as a cost-effective choice. Now, take advantage of the special Valentine's Day promotion to access this software at the affordable price.



About Edimakor:



Edimakor is committed to providing users with simple yet powerful tools, unlocking limitless creative possibilities. Whether you need to create Valentine's Day videos, record screens, or enhance photos, Edimakor is always your reliable assistant.



For more information and to seize this limited-time offer, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/video-editor.html



