News: National Postdoctoral Association Announces Free Membership for HBCU Students | CitizenWire

ROCKVILLE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced that it would provide free membership to any undergraduate or graduate student enrolled at any Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU). The same is true for any postdoctoral scholar ("postdoc") working at such an institution.



"Black History Month provides time for both reflection and action," said NPA executive director and chief executive officer, Thomas P. Kimbis. "We want to do our small part at pushing back against the tide that has historically disadvantaged certain Black students from attaining their desired jobs through first obtaining postdoc positions."



Data show that Black researchers are underrepresented in postdoctoral and university faculty positions. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, "6 percent of faculty were Black, specifically 4 percent Black female and 3 percent Black male" in 2021. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau finds that Black students make up 15.7 percent of all enrollments in higher education during the same time period, creating a significant disconnect between student and faculty positions.



According to a White House initiative, "HBCUs offer all students, regardless of race, an opportunity to develop their skills and talents. These institutions train young people who go on to serve domestically and internationally in the professions as entrepreneurs and in the public and private sectors."



"Building an inclusive community of support is foundational to the mission and the vision of NPA," said NPA chair of the board of directors, Caleb C. McKinney. Starting immediately, the NPA will offer free access to all of its resources to individuals at HBCU institutions to broaden understanding in the Black community of the pathways opened through postdoc positions.



As the national voice of the postdoctoral community, the NPA provides professional development, networking, skills education, and leadership opportunities to postdocs following a path to top academic, industry, entrepreneurial, nonprofit organization, and government positions.



