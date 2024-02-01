News: Stack Sports and Expedia Group Score a Winning Partnership, Bringing Big Savings to Sports Families’ Travel Expenses | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- A game-changing collaboration has emerged between Stack Sports, a leading sports technology provider, and Expedia Group, the world's leading traveler technology platform. Together, they're set to redefine the way sports families plan their travel, offering substantial savings to make supporting athletes at various events more accessible and affordable.



In response to the escalating costs associated with youth sports and travel, Stack Sports and Expedia Group have united forces to create an innovative solution. By merging Stack Sports' cutting-edge technology with Expedia Group's travel expertise, this partnership introduces a seamless and budget-friendly approach to booking accommodations, flights, and transportation for sports families.



Highlights of the partnership:



Exclusive Discounts: Sports families can benefit from exclusive coupon discounts on hotels, flights, and rental cars through a co-branded travel site, ensuring the best rates available.



User-Friendly Interface: The co-branded travel site features a user-friendly interface, simplifying the planning and booking process for sports families with just a few clicks.



Real-Time Updates: Stay informed with real-time updates on travel itineraries, allowing sports families to adapt seamlessly to any changes.



One-Stop Solution: The co-branded travel site is a comprehensive one-stop solution for all travel-related needs. It streamlines the planning process, enabling sports families to focus on supporting their athletes.



"Our partnership with Expedia Group is an exciting milestone, bringing savings and convenience to sports families," said Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. "With our mission to increase participation and transform the sports experience, we see this as an exciting step to simplify the travel experience for families. This partnership will help families Play More, and Worry Less when traveling."



"Nothing beats the excitement of watching sports in person. We're thrilled to partner with Stack Sports, creating a one-two combo of great travel and sports experiences for families around the globe," said Clayton Nelson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates at Expedia Group. "Bringing together our travel expertise with Stack Sports' innovative solutions is truly a win-win, making travel more affordable and accessible so all sports families can experience the joy of being there."



This groundbreaking collaboration between Stack Sports and Expedia Group marks a new era for sports travel, promising affordability, convenience, and a touch of excitement for sports families everywhere.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



About Expedia Group:



Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.



The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group(tm) Media Solutions, CarRentals.com(tm), and Expedia Cruises(tm). One Key(tm) is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices.



For more information, visit https://www.expediagroup.com/. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

