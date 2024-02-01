News: Scientology-Supported Drug Prevention Campaign Raises Awareness About Drugs to Help Youth Stay Healthy and Safe Despite Emerging Drug Trends | CitizenWire

Helping youth make the self-determined decision to live drug-free

PARIS, France /CitizenWire/ -- Despite one of the most restrictive drug policies in Europe, France has the highest use of cocaine and second-highest use of cannabis in Europe according to a March 2023 report by the French Observatory of Drugs and Addictive Trends (OFDT). But in Paris, drug-prevention volunteers of the Church of Scientology believe drug education can radically change this trend for the better. They are ramping up their Dites Non à la Drogue (Say No to Drugs) campaign to help youth create a better future for themselves.



The change in trafficking and production routes affecting Europe make drug education more important than ever, these volunteers say. EUROPOL reports an increase in methamphetamine and cocaine linked to Mexican cartels - the same cartels responsible for lacing counterfeit prescription drugs with deadly doses of the opioid fentanyl resulting in spiraling drug overdose deaths in the U.S. When youth know the truth about drugs, they are far less likely to abuse them.



According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC): "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs."



Dites Non à la Drogue uses the drug-education materials of Foundation for a Drug-Dree World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through the support of Scientology Churches and Scientologists, the Foundation offers its drug education resources free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others about drugs. These materials and online drug education courses are available in 19 languages through the Foundation's website.



Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric: "Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."



Watch the Drug-Free World public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs-Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network, and episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



For more information, visit the Scientology website, the Drug-Free World website, or contact your nearest Church of Scientology, where staff will help you with whatever you need to join the movement to help youth and adults make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.



