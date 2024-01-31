News: Game, Set, Match! Dink Productions Serves Up Kickstarter Campaign for First-Ever Pickleball Full-Length Feature Film, ‘In a Pickle’ | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Dink Productions launches a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their upcoming movie "In a Pickle." By engaging the vibrant pickleball community in this campaign, Dink Productions aims to showcase the massive audience awaiting to see this movie come to life.



Announced by Dink Productions in early January, "In a Pickle" is a love letter to the sport, celebrating the community around it and exploring its playful rivalry with tennis. Crafted by filmmaker, storyteller, and pickleball enthusiast Dan Brooks, alongside music and film producer, serial entrepreneur Jason Reid, who builds pickleball and tennis courts across Florida, the movie captures these diverse perspectives on the sport's rise.



Joel Boyd, an acclaimed comedy writer, actor, and director, adds his witty and relatable humor to create a film that promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, heart, and sportsmanship.



The writers are launching a crowdfunding campaign to start the pre-production stage of the movie. More than anything else, Dink Productions is looking to have the vast, passionate pickleball community become part of this exciting journey.



The company is teaming up with jojo+lo Pickleball Wear ~ With Flair, a female-founded brand with trendy pickleball apparel and accessories. This collaboration plays a big role in the different tiers and perks of this campaign, and their products are an integral part of some of the rewards that people can enjoy when they contribute to the campaign.



We have partnered with pickleball's largest online community and leading media platform, The Pickleball Clinic, consisting of a Facebook Group over over 125k players and fans, a newsletter with over 70k readers, and a suite of active, content-filled social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.



As an "Official Partner," they will be promoting our Kickstarter, generating hype for the film, running an innovative giveaway, and engaging in other activities such as interviews and social media promotion. The Pickleball Clinic serves as a community for ALL players, from beginners to seasoned pros.



"This Kickstarter isn't just about raising money. We know that there is a huge audience primed for a movie like this. We want to convince big production companies and famous actors that pickleball isn't just a fad - it's a big deal and it needs a movie. With your help, we can show just how passionate this community is. Let's show them why 'In a Pickle' needs to happen!" says Reid.



As the production stage of the movie nears, Dink Productions already knows they have something special.



Dan Brooks says, "The response to our initial marketing on Instagram has been overwhelming and wonderful, and so many people have offered to get involved. Content creators such as Evan Slaughter, Morgan Evans, and The Hype Guys, among many others. We cannot wait to keep bringing more people into this incredibly exciting project, a first of its kind movie that celebrates both the sport of pickleball, and the community that surrounds it."



Be part of cinematic history and help us bring "In a Pickle" to the big screen, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inapickle/in-a-pickle-a-sports-comedy-feature-film



"In a Pickle" Website: https://www.inapicklemovie.com/.



"In a Pickle" Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inapicklethefilm/



"In a Pickle" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/InAPickleFilm



Promo video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB6ExpL2OMU



Learn More: https://www.inapicklemovie.com/

