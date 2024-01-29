News: Solve a mystery on the secretive shores of Haida Gwaii in the newly-released ‘Secrets in the Islands: A Sami Series Adventure’ by Lauren de Leeuw | CitizenWire

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Young fans of mystery and adventure are in for a treat with the release of Lauren de Leeuw's debut novel, "Secrets in the Islands: A Sami Series Adventure" (ISBN: 978-1998190270). Join twelve-year-old Sami Johnson as her world turns upside down when she finally gets to accompany her world-famous archaeologist parents on a dig.



Excited to tag along and leave the teasing of her rock-climbing club behind, Sami soon realizes that not everything on Haida Gwaii is as it appears to be. Between missing artifacts, dead of night stakeouts, stalkers in the forest and secret tidal caves, Sami begins to wonder if maybe she was better off being left at home.



As the secrets of Haida Gwaii darken and turn deadly, Sami must overcome her fears if she hopes to save her parents, her new friend, and the spirit of the islands themselves. Can Sami find the grit, determination, and most importantly the confidence, to make it through and solve this mystery before it's too late?



"Secrets in the Islands" marks de Leeuw's juvenile fiction debut. Full of adventure, heart, and intrigue, this first installment in the "Sami Series" is sure to entertain as much as it will inspire. Follow Sami on each thrilling adventure as she dives deeper into the world of ancient artifacts and mysterious schemes, and learns to conquer her fears.



Lauren de Leeuw currently resides on Vancouver Island with her husband and two wonderfully energetic children. With a background in journalism, her true passion lies in the adventure novels that fuel her imagination, and the exploration of new travel destinations. Her love for exploration and adventure shines through in "Secrets in the Islands" as she takes readers on a thrilling journey to Haida Gwaii.



Follow Sami on her next adventure at https://samiseriesadventures.com/.



Connect with Lauren de Leeuw on Instagram at @the_sami_adventure.



"Secrets in the Islands" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $17.95) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.



