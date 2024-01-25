News: Click n’ Close Welcomes Sean Drake as it Expands Wholesale Loan Division | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, today announced Sean Drake has joined the organization's third-party originator (TPO) sales team as an account executive.



"Thanks to Sean's proven track record of boosting sales-team performance and steering the increase of company revenues, he was the perfect fit as our TPO business channel grows," said Click n' Close Executive Director, TPO Lending Adam Rieke. "We have a lot planned for 2024, so the addition of Sean to our team comes at the perfect time. He will be instrumental in expanding our TPO loan production in Northern California and surrounding markets."



With over 25 years of lending experience, Drake has excelled as a sales leader in highly competitive markets, spearheading multimillion-dollar sales growth. In his previous position, Drake was a Regional Branch Manager for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., where he helped build a strong presence in the Northern California market while fostering the company's global vision and strategic growth plan. During his time at PRMG, Drake was honored as one of Scotsman Guide's Top Wholesale Account Executives of 2021.



"Click n' Close is known for being an innovative lender. I've had the pleasure of working with other Click n' Close personnel in my previous roles. Having experienced the high level of expertise Click n' Close provides first-hand, joining the team is especially humbling," said Drake. "Adam's wealth of experience and vision for the TPO division is exciting. I'm proud to be a part of it and look forward to his leadership."



Drake's background includes leadership positions at Caliber Home Loans, Home Savings of America, Reunion Mortgage, Aegis Mortgage, American Brokers Conduit and American Mortgage Network.



About Click' n' Close, Inc.:



Click 'n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click' n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click' n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click' n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click' n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

