News: 150 Weekly Food Drives at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles to Help Local Families Cope | CitizenWire

The Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles continue their weekly food drives to help L.A. families deal with food insecurity

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- With inflation driving up food prices and some 30 percent of Los Angeles County families now experiencing food insecurity, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles dedicate their Saturday mornings to helping fellow Angelenos cope.



According to a study by USC Dornsife Public Exchange, "nearly a third of Angelenos suffer from food insecurity-the highest rates since the COVID-19 pandemic began." The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports: "Hunger affects all groups of people regardless of education level, employment status or ethnicity. Due to the soaring costs of both housing and transportation in Los Angeles County, many people who work-even families with two incomes-often can't make ends meet or put enough good food on the table."



To help local families deal with this, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scientology Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tents in the Church parking lot at the corner of Sunset Blvd. and L. Ron Hubbard Way, a few blocks west of the Vermont Ave. Metro station.



Cars pull up and pop their trunks or roll down the windows, and the Volunteer Ministers place boxes or bags of food inside. Over the past 150 weeks, they have placed packages of food in some 45,000 trucks, and carts or baskets of those arriving on foot.



The Church also organizes seasonal giveaways such as turkeys at Thanksgiving and gifts for local children at Christmas.



The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



The Church hosts open house events, seminars and family fun days throughout the year, all in the spirit of these words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



MULTIMEDIA:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0xMnowNCYo&t=4s



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.