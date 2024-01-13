News: Paris Scientologists Promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the City of its Birth | CitizenWire

'We stand today at the threshold of a great event both in the life of the United Nations and in the life of mankind. This declaration may well become the international Magna Carta for all men everywhere.' - Eleanor Roosevelt on submitting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to the UN General Assembly in Paris in 1948

PARIS, France /CitizenWire/ -- It was in Paris at the Palais de Chaillot on December 10, 1948, that the General Assembly of the fledgling United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Eleanor Roosevelt, then a U.S. delegate to the UN and chair of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, described the document to the UN General Assembly as an "international Magna Carta for all mankind." Youth for Human Rights, an initiative supported by the Church of Scientology, has as its mission to inspire people to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Roosevelt and the other authors of the document knew that the UDHR's effectiveness depended in large part on education. They urged "all peoples and all nations" to "strive by teaching and education to promote respect for these rights and freedoms and by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition."



French Scientologists take this responsibility to heart. They organize events to promote the UDHR and raise awareness and understanding of the 30 Articles it contains.



In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and throughout the year, Scientologists share their human rights educational campaign with residents and those visiting the city. Among the properties of the Youth for Human Rights campaign are a series of public service announcements, one for each of the articles of the UDHR.



Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who wrote "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream," for more than five decades, the Church of Scientology has promoted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with educational materials to raise awareness and understanding of these rights.



In a world where people are constantly barraged by reports of human rights violations, Scientologists work for full implementation of the UDHR through one of the world's broadest human rights education and public information initiatives, United for Human Rights, and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights.



These materials are available in 17 languages on the website of United for Human Rights, including a free course on the background, history and significance of the document and each of its 30 Articles.



The Scientology Network features a documentary on the history of human rights, public service announcements on the 30 articles, and episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on ardent human rights activists who have used these materials to create positive change in their communities, cities, countries and beyond.



The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases



https://www.humanrights.com/



https://voicesforhumanity.tv



https://www.youthforhumanrights.org



MULTIMEDIA:



https://voicesforhumanity.tv



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XXGF_V8_7M



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.