News: Matrix Advises on the Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company, Inc. & T&S Transport, Inc. to Parker Oil Company | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix"), a leading, independent investment bank, announces the successful closing on the sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company, Inc. and T&S Transport, Inc. ("BTOC" or the "Company") to Parker Oil Company Incorporated. Based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, BTOC is a leading supplier of retail propane, commercial refined fuels, and racing gas to a diverse customer base of residential and commercial accounts throughout the state of North Carolina.



The Company was founded in August 1963 by Bobby Taylor, and at the time, operated out of Mr. Taylor's home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. During its first years of business, the Company sold fuel oil, kerosene, and gasoline to its local customer base with just one tank wagon. Seeking to further diversify its business lines, BTOC added propane and racing fuels to its product mix and further expanded its customer base throughout central North Carolina. Following his father's retirement in the early 2000's, Johnny Taylor Jr. assumed the role of President of BTOC, and along with his brothers David and Mark, led the Company through several decades of continued success and growth.



Today, the Company operates two refined fuels and propane bulk plants in Fayetteville and Elizabethtown, NC and employs over 30 dedicated associates. For the past 60 years, Bobby Taylor Oil Company has been highly regarded as a best-in-class operation providing quality fuels and reliable service to the local communities.



Johnny Taylor Jr., the Company's President commented, "Selling a business can be stressful; you will need experts in that field to help you navigate through the process. We were grateful to have Matrix handle this for us."



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to BTOC, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by John Duni, CFA, CPA, Vice President; Spencer Cavalier, CFA, ASA, Co-Head of Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; and Jared de Perio, Analyst.



Mr. Cavalier added, "While Mr. Bobby Taylor laid the foundation, Johnny and his family built BTOC into one of the most reputable refined fuels and retail propane distributors in the industry, evidenced by their organic growth and customer retention rates. We were honored to serve as their advisor."



R. Williford McCauley of Williford McCauley - Attorney at Law served as legal counsel to the Company.



About Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group:



Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group is recognized as the national leader in providing transactional advisory services to companies in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors including convenience retailing, petroleum marketing & distribution, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants distribution, petroleum logistics, terminals, car washes and quick service restaurants. Group members are dedicated to these sectors and draw upon complementary experiences to provide advisory services to complete sophisticated merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate valuations, special situations and strategic planning engagements. Since 1997, our Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group has successfully completed over 300 engagements with a total transaction value of more than $15 billion.



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.



For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC



Learn More: https://www.matrixcmg.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.