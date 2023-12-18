News: Legacy Mutual Selects LenderLogix’s QuickQual to Improve Transparency and Responsiveness During Mortgage Borrowers’ Home Search | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced that Legacy Mutual Mortgage has selected its pre-approval letter generation tool QuickQual to provide borrowers with a white-labeled, digitally-driven entry point into their homebuying experience.



"Our customer relationships go beyond a transaction. We look at all of our clients as referral partners and consistently strive to grow our relationship with them," said Raven Johnson, Vice President of Business Systems at Legacy Mutual Mortgage. "With QuickQual, we're able to strengthen those relationships with more borrower transparency into their potential mortgage. It also enables our loan officers to handle more transactions at once while staying involved in the borrower's home search."



With QuickQual, loan officers set parameters within the system based on the borrower's maximum pre-approved loan amount. From there, borrowers and their real estate agents can generate pre-approval letters on demand and run payment scenarios based on those parameters, thus providing borrowers with a deeper understanding of their capacity to purchase on a house-by-house basis.



"The mortgage lending landscape has been under heavy change over the last few years and especially right now," said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien. "Updating technology to add more transparency and adapt to consumers' expectations is a pressure that is only going to grow for lenders. We love helping lenders stay ahead of the curve, and it's no different for Legacy Mutual. Hats off to them for continually improving their borrower experience."



About LenderLogix:



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



Learn More: https://www.lenderlogix.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.