News: Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Certification | CitizenWire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs, Colorado has received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, or CFP®, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).



Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in the following areas:



* Financial management



* Tax−sensitive investment strategies



* Retirement savings



* Insurance planning



* Education planning



* Estate considerations



In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Eckhardt also has committed to abiding by the CFP® Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.



Eckhardt completed his professional program at The American College of Financial Services ( https://www.theamericancollege.edu/ ).



Keith Eckhardt's office is located at 2950 Professional Place, Ste 205, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904−8106.



Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of September 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.



The CFP Board owns the marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® (with plaque design) in the U.S.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Keith Eckhardt



719−578-5833



https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt



Learn More: https://www.edwardjones.com/

