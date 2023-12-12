News: Blade Solution Corp announces partnership with Cobalt Product Solutions to manufacture eco-friendly technology aimed at eliminating mower accident amputations | CitizenWire

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. /CitizenWire/ -- Blade Solution Corp, an Arkansas based C- Corporation, today announced a partnership with Cobalt Product Solutions of Plano, Texas, a product engineering and manufacturing provider. Blade Solution has developed patent-pending technology that will nearly eliminate the hundreds of amputations occurring each year in the USA as a result of contact with metal mower blades.



Blade Solution has developed a "hub and line" cutting technology that may be installed by the consumer on any existing mower effectively replacing the metal blades. Cobalt has agreed to complete the final engineering work on the REVO6 2.0 design and manufacture sufficient units to meet demand in the upcoming 2024 mowing season. In exchange, Cobalt will receive an equity stake in Blade Solution.



"We are very impressed by the Blade Solution technology and see a huge opportunity for an alternative to metal mower blades in the marketplace. This technology is not only safer but cleaner and more environmentally friendly," said Robert Heilbrun, a co-founder of Cobalt.



"Safety requirements for the mower industry have moved very little in the past 50 years despite repeated surveys by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission documenting tens of thousands of amputations and serious injury to primarily children that continue each year," said Richard Nevels, founder of Blade Solution.



Blade Solution is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to build market awareness and generate additional funding for the company.



To learn more and purchase one of the new units, interested consumers can visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bsc-ks1123/revolutionize-lawn-care-safety-with-the-revo6-20



About Blade Solution Corp:



Based in Sulphur Springs, Arkansas., Blade Solution Corp is a startup company developing patent-pending technology to revolutionize safety in the mowing industry. The company's technology replaces metal mower blades with a much safer "hub and line" system that the consumer can install on any existing mower. Blade Solution's management team includes experienced entrepreneurs, engineers, marketing professionals and executives who have managed and help build large organizations in the both the public and private sectors.



To learn more visit: https://safemowing.com/



Learn More: https://safemowing.com/%20

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.