News: Enhanced integration between the Empower LOS and DocMagic adds support for home equity, wholesale channels | CitizenWire

Dark Matter makes it easier than ever for lenders to order DocMagic services from the Empower system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced significant enhancements to the integration between the comprehensive Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and DocMagic's document generation solution.



DocMagic, a leader in fully compliant loan document generation and comprehensive eMortgage services, debuted its native integration with the Empower system last year, making it seamless for retail mortgage lenders who use the Empower system to order initial and closing disclosures from DocMagic without having to build a custom connection. As a result of the latest enhancements to the integration, DocMagic services are now also available for wholesale and home equity originations in the Empower system.



"It's really significant when two best-in-class vendors like Dark Matter and DocMagic integrate their products so customers no longer have to build out custom integrations - now it's a true union," said Rich Gagliano, Dark Matter Technologies' chief executive officer. "We're taking that value and convenience even further by bringing it to multiple origination channels."



"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Dark Matter, offering top-tier documentation, compliance and eServices while also providing customers of the Empower system exceptional support backed by our award-winning customer service," said DocMagic President and CEO Dominic Iannitti. "We look forward to continuing to integrate our two services further, supplying our proprietary ClickSign®, eNotary and Total eClose™ capabilities."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



