L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland celebrates a milestone year

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Hollywood Christmas season got off to a great start November 20 with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree to mark the 40th Anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland. Passersby on the Hollywood Walk of Fame watched in awe as the 6,000-pound giant grand fir was hoisted into place next to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Information Center by a 40-ton crane at the end of its 900-mile journey from Sheridan, Oregon.



Since 1983, Winter Wonderland has been the holiday home of a massive Christmas tree and holiday setting first presented in 1983 as a gift by L. Ron Hubbard to the Hollywood community. The tradition has continued ever since, and features Santa's House and a performance stage surrounded by a forest of evergreens. This holiday tradition has provided joy to tens of thousands of children and their families each year.



The Winter Wonderland banner carries Mr. Hubbard's timeless and universal message: "On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth."



Santa will officially ignite the lights on the giant Christmas tree Sunday, November 26, with a magical salute as he glides by Winter Wonderland in his sled -the final float of the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade.



Friends and officials will join the Church of Scientology Western United States and the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard December 3 to cut the ribbon, launching L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland in celebration of its 40th anniversary.



L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland will provide children's concerts and other entertainment and family fun including photos with Santa and gift giveaways throughout December.



For more information, contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org or visit L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland Facebook page for updates on events and activities.



