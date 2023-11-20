News: Introducing PRToolFinder Community: The first Dedicated Online Hub for PR Tools and Consultation | CitizenWire

MARTINEZ, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- PRToolFinder™ announced the official launch of its new membership-based platform, PRToolFinder Community. The innovative platform builds upon the PRToolFinder database with the addition of a PR Consultant Directory and Forum functionality to help connect PR consultants and business leaders seeking assistance.



The tools database eliminates many hours of research finding PR tools by organizing over 250 tools (both free and paid) across 28 different categories, including artificial intelligence generative tools (text and graphics), media monitoring, podcast recording, podcast monitoring tools, media contact databases, market research tools, social media management and scheduling tools, video/TV search engines, and others.



The full list of categories is accessible in the new eBook, "PRToolFinder's Comprehensive Guide to PR Tools." Learn more: https://prtoolfinder.com/ebook/.



"Over the years, I was surprised to discover that PRToolFinder was not only used by PR Professionals but also by general businesses," said Gina Milani, PRToolFinder founder. "It drove home for me that if business professionals were seeking out PR tools, it's likely they also would benefit from PR guidance."



Who benefits from the new PRToolFinder Community?



* Independent PR consultants and small PR firms (team of 3 or fewer)



* In-House PR Teams



* Small to Medium-sized Businesses



* Management Consulting Firms



PRToolFinder Community offers the following benefits:



* Tool Database: Access to a time-saving tools database that is PR-specific and regularly updated with a full database review conducted twice/year. Efforts will be introduced in the next few months encouraging members to post helpful reviews to assist others in decision-making;



* Forum: The forum offers a way to connect with fellow PR Professionals; share insights, engage in forum discussions, pose questions, and provide answers. For business subscribers, make valuable connections with PR professionals capable of assisting with projects andstrategic planning.



* PR Directory (PRProFinder): The directory can be useful for both PR consultants looking for collaborators, and businesses seeking out a strategic PR partner. The Consultants Directory is discoverable by both members and non-members expanding the visibility for participating PR Consultants.



"There are a lot of great tools, and they're always evolving," Milani adds. "It's this evolution that dictates the categories; changes are announced via the blog, and we encourage members to suggest additions."



A PRToolFinder subscription is $19.50/month for all users. With code "prindie" all subscribers can get the first year at a 35% discount if paid annually ($150/year or about $12.50/month (a savings of $84.)



To learn more, visit https://www.prtoolfinder.com/.



About PRToolFinder:



PRToolFinder is an online platform connecting PR professionals and businesses with essential tools and resources needed to excel in the world of Public Relations. With a focus on community, collaboration, and innovation, PRToolFinder is committed to empowering PR professionals and businesses to thrive in the dynamic landscape of Public Relations. Learn more at https://www.prtoolfinder.com/.



