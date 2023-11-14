News: NGPA Winter Warm-Up Registration Now Open – NGPA Celebrates 10th Industry Expo | CitizenWire

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The NGPA is thrilled to announce another captivating series of events set to take place in the sunny city of Palm Springs. The NGPA Palm Springs Events will encompass a wide range of activities, including a career fair, industry expo, networking socials, a weekend fly-in, member socials, hiring sessions, and LGBTQ+ advocacy breakout sessions.



NGPA recognizes the continued importance of fostering diversity and inclusion within the field. The NGPA Palm Springs Events will serve as a platform for LGBTQ+ individuals who are already established pilots or aspiring to launch their aviation careers. This year, the organization celebrates its 10th annual career expo. There, participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, aviation organizations, and fellow aviators in an atmosphere of inclusivity and support.



Alyssa Ciardiello, Chair of the NGPA Events Committee, says: "This year the organization is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Industry Expo presented by United Airlines-it is incredible to see how the event has grown in exhibitor presence. I am looking forward to the new keynote luncheons on the schedule for this year.



"It's also worth mentioning that this year is the 30th anniversary of the organization's flagship event, Winter Warm-Up, presented by American Airlines. Over the course of the weekend, the NGPA will celebrate the impacts it has made in the LGBTQ+ Aviation Community over the past decades as well as reveal what we can expect to see more of in the future."



NGPA is committed to creating an atmosphere where individuals can embrace their authentic selves and pursue their passion for aviation without discrimination. This event exemplifies the organization's dedication to promoting diversity, inclusion, and representation within the aviation industry.



Alyssa also noted: "New this year is an a la carte ticket pricing option. For those not available for the entire event or who wish to join only a portion of it, your event shopping cart can be catered to how you want to spend your time at the Winter Warm-Up presented by American Airlines. Sign up now before prices go up in mid-December!"



Registration is open and more detailed information about the NGPA Palm Springs event can be found on the NGPA website at https://www.ngpa.org/winter_warm_up.



Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to be a part of a transformative aviation experience, celebrating diversity, advocacy, and the spirit of flight. Join us in Palm Springs for what promises to be an unforgettable event.



About The NGPA:



The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/.



Learn More: https://www.ngpa.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.