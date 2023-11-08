News: Kiosk Industry News for Nov. 2023 from Kiosk Manufacturer Association | CitizenWire

AI Kiosk - Wayfinding for hospitality with AI Avatar at IAAPA - latest GPTchat4
WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows - IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We'll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!
ADA -- Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing. 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.
New and Renewing Sponsors This Month
* 10Zig complete line of thin clients is a Gold sponsor
* Kodak Moments Complete photo solutions for retail
* Nanonation two-year Gold renewal - the best in digital signage and kiosk software
* Vispero for JAWS kiosk software
* KioskGroup with complete line of tablet kiosks
* Intel - powering 90% of the kiosks and digital signage
* KIOSK Information Systems - the biggest kiosk manufacturer in the world
* ELATEC -- rarticle on latest on RFID kiosks
November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).
News Posts This Month
* EloView 4 Remote Monitoring
* AI Kiosk - Wayfinding Avatar at IAAPA
* IAAPA Kiosk Update - Ticketing & Outdoor
* RFID Kiosks as High Potential for Retailers - RFID Reader Kiosk
* Best Thermal Receipt Printers for POS
* Outdoor Kiosks Buying Checklist
* JAWS Kiosk for 2024 Updates
* Industrial Touchscreen with Resistive Touch
* Datacap Recognized For Diversity
* New Kodak Moments Photo Printing Software Unlocks 60 New Features to Help Retailers Accelerate Growth
* Is Panera Losing It? These days it's Caffeine, not Bread
* Quest Kiosk Violates ADA
* Smart Mirrors and Future of Retail
* Kiosk Printers and Bill Acceptors by Pyramid
* Custom Kiosks - Cash-To-Card and Drive-Thru Kiosk
Digital Signage News
* Digital endcaps replacing old cardboard/vinyl POP in Retail.
* Digital Signage news for November - DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!
* Digital Signage AI -- DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!
