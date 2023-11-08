News: Kiosk Industry News for Nov. 2023 from Kiosk Manufacturer Association | CitizenWire

AI Kiosk - Wayfinding for hospitality with AI Avatar at IAAPA - latest GPTchat4

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows - IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We'll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!



ADA -- Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing. 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.



New and Renewing Sponsors This Month



* 10Zig complete line of thin clients is a Gold sponsor



* Kodak Moments Complete photo solutions for retail



* Nanonation two-year Gold renewal - the best in digital signage and kiosk software



* Vispero for JAWS kiosk software



* KioskGroup with complete line of tablet kiosks



* Intel - powering 90% of the kiosks and digital signage



* KIOSK Information Systems - the biggest kiosk manufacturer in the world



* ELATEC -- rarticle on latest on RFID kiosks



November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).



News Posts This Month



Digital Signage News



* Digital endcaps replacing old cardboard/vinyl POP in Retail.



* Digital Signage news for November - DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!



* Digital Signage AI -- DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!



For more information, contact info@kioskindustry.org



Since 1996 for almost 28 years (two years before we retire). For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.



Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

