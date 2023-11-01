News: Christmas at Schnepf Farms Returns for Its Fifth Consecutive Year | CitizenWire

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is transforming into a magical winter wonderland, slated to open the day after Thanksgiving. Christmas at Schnepf Farms spans more than 30 acres of the east valley farm and is filled with lights and more than 40 holiday-themed attractions to delight the entire family.



In addition to a new petting zoo, visitors can take a hayride to feed the reindeer, listen to carolers and stop by Santa's workshop, which offers a letter-writing station with authentic mailboxes to send notes to the North Pole. Also on the list of attractions is a giant Christmas-themed obstacle course, pinecone decorating and other crafts for kids, ice skating and snow-globe mini golf.



Another highlight of Christmas at Schnepf Farms is the Illumination Express train ride, where guests can experience a train trip through an RGB LED tunnel that doubles as Santa's magic portal. When finished, visitors can soak up the warmth of one of the farm's Christmas campfires, complete with the option of an added-on s'mores kit. In addition to a variety of food vendors and food trucks, adults can enjoy a large beer and wine garden while the children explore the park. This year single-serve wine bottles, holiday craft cocktails and a coffee and hot chocolate bar are all available to aid in the merriment.



"This is the fifth year that Christmas at Schnepf Farms has been open during the holidays and it's set to be our biggest and best yet," said one of the farm's organizers, Callie Graham. "With such a wide variety of rides, shops, treats and festive attractions, it's the one place the whole family can all agree on during the Christmas season."



It is highly recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance at www.schnepfchristmas.com. Ticket prices begin at $18.95 online for the twilight ticket, which begins at 7:30 PM. Those who wish to arrive early at 5:00 PM can purchase a general admission ticket for $22.95 online. Children 2 years of age and under are free of charge.



Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs Thursday through Sunday, beginning November 24 until December 24 and is open all week leading up to Christmas Eve.



For more information, visit https://schnepfchristmas.com/.



Learn More: https://schnepfchristmas.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.