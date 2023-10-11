News: TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP Invests in Halcyon | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the "Fund") has made its latest investment in Halcyon. Halcyon's suite of services provides financial institutions with a 360-degree financial relationship with its customers by affordably expanding their offerings to include investment advisory, IRS transcripts and tax preparation services. Halcyon also introduces an industry-first rep/warranted IRS transcript income validation service at a fraction of the cost and time of any commercially available alternative.



Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon, said, "Given the immense experience and insight the TMC Emerging Tech Fund and its LPs bring to the table, we are thrilled and honored to secure their investment. Our cutting-edge solutions are designed to address perennial mortgage industry challenges, including lowering closing costs and timeframes while streamlining the borrower experience, which makes us a perfect fit for the Fund."



"We are extremely pleased to add Halcyon to our growing portfolio of mortgage tech leaders. Halcyon has realized significant market traction in a relatively short amount of time and in a difficult market. They count some of our Limited Partners as customers and created a partnership with one of our other portfolio companies, TRAiNED, thus demonstrating the importance of Halcyon to our ecosystem. We are confident, under Kirk's experienced leadership, Halcyon will become one of the star performers of our portfolio," said Sandy Selman, Venture Partner with the Fund.



TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP is a specialist fintech fund explicitly focused on the mortgage industry and immediately adjacent verticals. Its Limited Partners consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC and help the Fund understand where the industry is headed, what will work, what won't and why. The Fund continues to look for investments in exciting companies that will have the most profound impact on this multi-trillion-dollar industry. For more information, please reach out to info@tmctechfund.com.



About The Mortgage Collaborative:



The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/



Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

