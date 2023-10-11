News: NotaryCam President Brian Webster named a 2023 Vanguard by HousingWire’s Magazine | CitizenWire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, today announced Brian Webster has been selected by the publication HousingWire for its annual Vanguard awards program. Webster was selected for his leadership and the company's strategic growth. He's placed an emphasis on expanding the company's RON products and services, resulting in a 36% year-over-year growth in real estate transactions and 121% in its insurance transactions.



"The Vanguards award spotlights exceptional c-suite leaders in the housing sector - individuals who continually drive innovation and adapt resiliently in the face of economic challenges," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This year's honorees have demonstrated a razor-sharp commitment to their organization's objectives, astutely identifying and capitalizing on opportunities as they arise, steadfastly refusing to accept the ordinary."



"The benefits of RON are only growing, and I'm proud to help businesses harness its power," said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. "NotaryCam is always improving, and RON is a necessary piece of the puzzle as the world continues to embrace digitalization."



"The 2023 Vanguards are made up of the industry's most impressive and powerful leaders who are fueling the growth of their organizations and leaving an indelible mark on the industry," said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "These remarkable individuals underscore the pivotal role that visionary leadership plays in our ever-evolving housing ecosystem. These winners' achievements stand as a testament to the enduring significance of the Vanguards award, which has become a career-changing accolade reserved only for the industry's top leaders."



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company:



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios - RON, IPEN or Hybrids - with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



