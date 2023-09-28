News: 4DDiG announces macOS Sonoma Celebration: Win a MacBook Air and Amazon Gift Card | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Recently, renowned software provider 4DDiG (a Tenorshare brand) is thrilled to announce an exciting promotion in celebration of the latest macOS Sonoma release. In this promotion, all participants have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a total of $150 Amazon.com e-gift cards and 4DDiG software discount codes.



Why This MacOS Sonoma Promotion?



The motivation behind the macOS Sonoma event is twofold:



Expressing Gratitude: 4DDiG acknowledges its success is attributed to the unwavering support of its loyal user base. This promotion serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to all existing users for being an integral part of the 4DDiG community.



Extending a Warm Welcome: Additionally, this is also an opportunity to extend a warm welcome to new members of the 4DDiG family. New users of 4DDiG can experience the company's commitment to excellence and innovation firsthand through this event.



How to Win Their Exclusive Prizes?



Event Period: September 25 to October 31, 2023



PRIZES:



* One brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air.



* One $50 Amazon.com e-gift card.



* Five $20 Amazon.com e-gift cards.



* Several 4DDiG software discount codes.



No Barriers to Entry: Participating in the lottery is effortless, with your first entry requiring just a simple click.



Earn Extra Chances: Once you've used up your initial free entry, you can boost your chances of winning in three easy ways:



* Subscribe to 4DDiG's YouTube channel.



* Share this exciting event on your Twitter.



* Subscribe to the 4DDiG website's newsletter.



"Over the past decade, 4DDiG has been committed to providing our users with top-notch software solutions and engaging experiences," says the spokesperson of 4DDiG. "This lottery event is just one way for us to express our gratitude for your ongoing support. The more you participate, the greater your chances of winning our fantastic prizes."



Must-Have 4DDiG Products for Mac Users during the Promotion



If you're one of the lucky Mac users to win a discount code in this promotion, take this opportunity to explore and consider these noteworthy 4DDiG products:



* 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery: Recover data lost due to various reasons from your Mac or Mac-based devices, especially during macOS Sonoma upgrade.



* 4DDiG File Repair Mac: Seamlessly combine file repair with advanced video and photo enhancement features. It provides Mac users with a comprehensive solution to repair and enhance their digital files.



* 4DDiG Mac Boot Genius: Effortlessly reset SMC or NVRAM on Macs to resolve common Mac issues.



* 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter for Mac: Boost your Mac's performance by efficiently removing duplicate files.



Furthermore, the discount codes are also apply to the Windows versions of these products as well.



For more information, please visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/macos-sonoma-release-celebration.html



