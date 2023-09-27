News: Grace Gardens Dedication Ceremony at Town & Country Celebrates Two Years of Premier Memory Care in Santa Ana | CitizenWire

SANTA ANA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Town & Country Life Plan Community celebrated the two-year anniversary of Grace Gardens Memory Care with a Dedication Ceremony on September 16. Dr. John Stumbo, the president of The Christian and Missionary Alliance, presided over the dedication, which was attended by city officials, business partners, residents, and their families.



"Grace Gardens Memory Care is a ministry that we are dedicating to God-we are setting it aside for Him and His purposes," said Dr. Stumbo. "Grace Gardens Memory Care is a community whose sole purpose is to care for those who cannot care for themselves."



"Our community was honored with the dedication, and we would like to thank Dr. John Stumbo and The Christian and Missionary Alliance, who have provided invaluable support over the years," said Town & Country CEO Rob Goerzen. "Town & Country offers a caring Christian environment designed to meet each resident's physical, social and spiritual needs at all care levels. We are proud to celebrate Grace Gardens and have it recognized as a leading memory care community in Orange County."



Grace Gardens opened in 2021 on the Town & Country campus and offers residency for approximately 70 residents with Alzheimer's and dementia in four distinct neighborhoods. The beautiful and innovative community provides ample access to the outdoors with natural surroundings, sunlight, and plenty of secure, open space to move around to promote physical, mental and social health.



Additional amenities include a bistro, a sun deck terrace, quiet rooms, a beauty salon, activity rooms, lounges and a media room. Families and residents can also have meals onsite at Rob's Garden Cafe. Grace Gardens offers 24x7 nursing staff and concierge doctor's office, medical appointment transportation and chef-crafted meals. Therapies include art, music, exercise and horticulture.



Town & Country offers a continuum of care that also includes independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. The Medicare rated, 5-star skilled nursing center is convenient for all residents and is especially helpful should the need arise for memory care residents.



Couples who have different care needs live on our campus. Most couples have the option to continue to live together, while others may choose to live in different areas of the community knowing that they can easily visit each other and spend quality time together each day.



Town & Country is a non-profit organization, which means they put money back into the community. A non-profit organization is different than a for-profit community that needs to pay back investors.



Town & Country is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian retirement community in the heart of Orange County. Built in 1975, Town & Country was brought to life with the vision of showing God's love through the caring and serving of their residents. The 8-acre campus is full of outdoor courtyards, gardens and fountains with every residential apartment having a private patio. Town & Country offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and short-term rehab care.



For more information, visit: https://www.tcmanor.com/

