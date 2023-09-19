News: The McGrath Project Releases 6th Album for International Release at the end of September | CitizenWire

FORT WORTH, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The McGrath Project is back! Three years after the band released its last album, "Golden Goose," in 2020, the band has emerged from this post pandemic world with new life. The new album titled, "Oh My," will be released internationally on September 26, 2023, with pre orders available on all digital mediums on the following link https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/themcgrathproject/oh-my-2.



The band's lead single, "When Did," will be released the same day and will be accompanied by a music video available on YouTube and other video streaming services.



When asked about the vibe of this album lead singer, Breeawna Littlepage said, "This record is across the board! It shows the extent of what the band is able to do and we have a lot to say both lyrically and musically."



"There are bands out there that are one trick ponies, and are very good at one thing, but this record shows we have at least a few tricks," added touring keyboardist Victor Toruno.



The record features the return to the studio of founding member Dean Minnerly of Three Dog Night. "Even though I can't physically tour, the studio is always a wonderful experience, Minnerly expressed. Gary is a true renaissance man. He's a highly accomplished musician, producer, songwriter and engineer; so, watching him work and being a welcomed collaborator is always a good time and I'm so proud of what we have put together this time around. It really is a true McGrath Project record."



The band will hit the road in the US in 2024, as the opening act for Gilby Clarke of Guns n Roses, Last in Line, 80's Icon: Tiffany as well as playing festivals across the country.



Band leader Gary McGrath says, "This record allows us to explore a more emotional side. For a live band if you don't give your heart, you're dead in the water."



"We are a live band," added drummer Guyton Sanders, "When we are on, we are as good as anyone out there. We put together something special and I can't wait to bring this record to the people".



For up to date information on the McGrath Project, https://mcgrathtmp.wixsite.com/mcgrath



Follow the bands social media outlets and website.



https://www.facebook.com/TheMcGrathProject/



https://www.instagram.com/themcgrathproject/



X/Twitter @mcgrath_tmp



Learn More: https://mcgrathtmp.wixsite.com/mcgrath

