News: Autocraft Bodywerks North Austin Recognized by Tesla as Second Quarter Top Performer! | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Autocraft Bodywerk's North Austin location, specializing in the repair and restoration of Tesla models, has been recognized by Tesla, as the #1 Top Performer during the second quarter for collision repair in the US Southwest Region, and 8th overall out of over 700 TACC shops in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), announced Tammie Harper, General Manager at the North Austin location.



Autocraft Bodywerks, Austin's premier automotive collision repair center since 1984, opened the North Austin location at 12131 Roxie Drive in 2019. "This is a wonderful achievement," Autocraft Principal Chris Raeder explained, "Tesla collision repair is highly specialized, and Tammie and her team have truly mastered the process, while providing world class guest service."



"This is a very special honor for us," remarks General Manager Tammie Harper, "since opening this location, we've been dedicated to the repair and restoration of all Tesla models, and we've made it our mission to be the best Tesla body shop in Texas by providing state-of-the-art collision repair and truly white glove guest service."



"Autocraft has been serving the Austin community since 1984," Raeder acknowledges, "and we've expanded our operations by adding new locations in North Austin, and now in San Marcos, with a focus on the technology and training required for the repair of highly advanced electric vehicles like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid. We believe this is the future of collision repair. Our continued expansion will increase our capacity and permit us to shorten our delivery time while continuing to provide our customers with the sophisticated 21st Century collision repair these advanced vehicles require. With our new San Marcos location, Autocraft Bodywerks is better positioned than ever to continue serving Austin and surrounding communities, just as we have for nearly 40 years."



Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin, North Austin, and San Marcos, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas based collision repair company that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984. Autocraft is a Tesla and Rivian Approved Body Shop, with the training and equipment to handle all aspects of collision repairs for these high-tech vehicles. Autocraft is Austin's premiere I-CAR Gold Class body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles.



Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair damaged vehicles and restore them back to the original manufacturer factory specifications for performance and structural integrity. The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair. Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified and is approved in the repair of both Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and many other luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts.



For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North at 737-238-3752, Autocraft Bodywerks San Marcos at 512-214-8696, or visit https://www.autocraftbodywerks.com/.



Learn More: http://www.autocraftbodywerks.com/

