News: Bailey Contemporary Arts is Proud to Introduce the 2023 / 2024 Artists in Residence | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is delighted to introduce the 2023/2024 class of the Artists in Residence (AiR) program at the historic Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). The AiR Program provides artists with studio space to create new work, collaborate with fellow resident artists, and engage with the community.



This dynamic and diverse group of artists will be in residence though June, and each will be featured as an "Artist of the Month," offering them the opportunity to showcase their work and create unique programs to attract art lovers to BaCA.



Learn more at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/.



"In our second season of our reinvigorated Artists in Residence program, we are thrilled to welcome an extremely talented group of creatives who will fill our studios with an eclectic mix art including paintings, ceramics, and dance," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "We look forward to supporting each artist's growth during this semester, while also supplying them with additional business and marketing skills required to accelerate their careers."



Below are brief bios of our artists, which include the month, they will be featured in multiple programs and workshops. For more details about each artists visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/bailey/artists-in-residence



:: Michele Del Campo / October



At the age of twenty, Michele Del Campo began a global artistic journey, resulting in his work being exhibited in numerous international galleries. His familiarity with different cultures has fostered a visual repertoire that is a fusion of different places; mixing elements that shifts focus to stories and moods. While his portraits are more than simple individuals; instead, capturing autobiographical moments and a broader humanity. His figurative works include large-scale oil paintings and intimate charcoal drawings.



:: Alejandra Abad / November



Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Alejandra Abad is an interdisciplinary visual artist and educator who explores belonging and mutual compassion as key parts of collective wellness. Through layering, abstraction, and light, she creates new landscapes that relate to place, family, and community. Her playful storytelling often features fragmentation, folklore, and mythology. Abad's installation work creates environments that include sculptural elements and video projection that relate the history of anticolonial movements to international surrealism and magical realism.



:: Renée Rey / December



Renée Rey's art reflects a vision for an inclusive, just, and healthy world. In both large and intimately scaled paintings, mixed media, and assemblage artwork, she creates other-worldly ecospheres that celebrate connection and kinship among diverse people, cultures, nature, and technologies. As she considers these concepts, Rey experiments with combining abstraction, realism, and surrealism, and varied media including oil, acrylic, paper, sandpaper, pins, clay, and wood branches.



:: Walter O'Neill / January



Walter O'Neill had been a painter for over 30 years, exhibiting his oil and fresco paintings in group and solo exhibits in New York, Maine, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. In 2017, his artistic focus changed after taking a clay class and now ceramics is his primary art form. The Deerfield Beach resident has exhibited his work at ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, Gallery 21 in Wilton Manors, Sugar Sand Community Park in Boca Raton, and in several venues as a member of the LGBTQ arts group ArtsUnitedFlorida.



:: T.M. Pride / February



Terrence "T.M." Pride is a multifaceted artist, with an expansive career showcasing many roles including director, choreographer, dancer, costume designer and teacher. A graduate of Florida A&M, he has choreographed over sixty pieces of work, including musicals, and commissioned ballets. T.M. is a member of Actors Equity Association and the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, with Off-Broadway credits including For Colored Boyz; Regional credits in American Black Princess and American Son; along with Film/TV credits in: First Ladies, Lovecraft Country, and Underground Railroad. He currently serves as the producing artistic director for Brévo Theatre and director of the dance program at Dillard High School for the Arts.



:: Louiveste La Croix / May



Louiveste La Croix is an artist born in Haiti and currently based in South Florida. His artwork is a unique combination of multimedia techniques, gestural figures, and abstract color schemes that captivate viewers. La Croix uses his art to convey messages of spiritual awareness, unity, and consciousness through natural elements while also paying tribute to historical roots to promote conscious evolution. He believes that true artistry comes from taking risks and doing something that has never been done before, as well as expressing oneself authentically.



About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department:



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.

Learn More: https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/

