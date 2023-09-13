News: From Classroom to Career: Two We Are G.A.M.E. Alumni Kickstart Their Professional Lives | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Graduating from college and embarking on a professional career is a rite of passage for young adults. This summer, two talented alumni from We Are G.A.M.E. have made that important leap: Bailey Wong and Hannah Walker. Their stories serve as an inspiration for aspiring student-athletes and highlight the power of education and mentorship.



Bailey Wong is a shining example of how hard work and determination can pay off. After graduating summa cum laude from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona's College of Environmental Design, Bailey's passion for urban and regional planning, social justice, and community development found the perfect outlet. She took internships at organizations like Eco Rapid Transit, where she created alignment maps, and Strategic Action for a Just Economy (SAJE), where she researched vacant public-owned properties in Los Angeles.



These internships honed her skills and enabled her to land a position as a Data Analyst and Community Engagement Coordinator at Murakawa Communications right after graduation. Now, she gets to use her degree and focus on community development every day in her new role.



Hannah Walker's journey from student-athlete to a career in marketing and communications showcases the value of pursuing your dreams. While completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB), Hannah also worked with CSUB Athletics as a Marketing and Fan Experience Graduate Assistant. She was able to complete her bachelor's degree debt-free, thanks to a full-ride track and field scholarship, paving the way for her master's degree. Now, she's channeled her experiences into a role as the program's Communication and Marketing Specialist, where she is responsible for developing and executing marketing plans and advertising campaigns to support CSUB Athletics.



Both Bailey and Hannah have benefitted greatly from the support they received from their We Are G.A.M.E. mentors. By empowering them with the tools and skills needed to excel in the world of college athletics and academics, We Are G.A.M.E. has helped these two incredible student-athletes transition into successful careers. They have not only navigated higher education successfully but have also been set up for long-term success in their chosen fields.



Empowering the Next Generation of Student-Athletes



We Are G.A.M.E., Inc., stands for "Those Empowering Athletes by Mentoring" (T.E.A.M.), and is comprised of community members committed to supporting student-athletes. The nonprofit focuses on helping young athletes achieve their full potential, both on and off the field, by providing mentorship, support, advice, and life guidance.



By identifying student-athletes as early as ninth grade, We Are G.A.M.E. aims to positively impact their lives. The organization's mentors work with students and their parents to develop game plans that prioritize both academic excellence and athletic success. By encouraging a strong focus on education, We Are G.A.M.E. ensures that young athletes are equipped to thrive in their future careers.



To learn more about We Are G.A.M.E. and the incredible work they do for student-athletes, visit their website at https://www.wearegame.org/.



Contact information:



Allen Thigpen



wearegame3@gmail.com



800-576-0413 x 103



424-294-1248



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WeAreGAMEinc



DJ Reed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3Ulhpa7fsc



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAGamePlan



Learn More: https://www.wearegame.org/

