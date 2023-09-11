News: Sokal, an automotive digital agency, announced today that it has been selected as a certified website provider for the Kia Digital Website Program | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The Kia Digital Website Program gives Kia Retailers greater choices and more flexibility in finding certified providers. The companies on the list are industry pioneers that deliver a variety of best-in-class options. These providers can offer a website with seamless integration with campaign content, offers, incentives, and other digital assets to maintain a consistent message that aligns the Kia brand standard. As a member of the Kia Digital Website Program, Sokal will be able to provide websites and a variety of advertising options for Kia dealers, such as paid search, programmatic display, social media marketing, email marketing and SEO.



"Sokal has already been a partner with Kia as a digital advertising provider for some time now, but being selected to also provide websites is really a statement to the quality and standards Sokal has developed," said Director of OEM Programs, Emma Voice. "Our websites and digital advertising products work seamlessly together allowing our dealers to have a better user experience. We're excited that our technology is being recognized as some of the best in the business and we look forward to partnering with even more dealers across the country."



Sokal is an award winning, digital advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing, dealership services, and websites. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer's brand and vision in mind.



The Kia Digital Program was launched in 2015 to help Kia dealers navigate the complex vendor landscape of Digital Marketing and partner Kia dealers with digital experts, like Sokal. With Sokal's unique audience capabilities, unparalleled customer service, and expertise in the dealer space, Sokal will be able to give dealers a wide range of product choices and dealers will also have the assurance that their programs will be integrated with Kia's already existing marketing strategies.



To learn more about Sokal, their offerings through Kia Digital, or to enroll, please visit: https://www.kiadigitalprogram.com/Website/Sokal



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com.

Learn More: https://www.gosokal.com/

