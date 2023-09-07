News: Premiere-Prescreening of ‘The Next Big Hit,’ a martial arts musical comedy, the brainchild created by Zak Lee Guarnaccia | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On September 13, 2023, Regal Theatre in North Hollywood will be the site of an event that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. The Premiere/Prescreening of "The Next Big Hit," a martial arts musical comedy, is the brainchild created by Zak Lee Guarnaccia, a world-class martial arts veteran with over 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry from Italy to the USA, and founder LightRow Productions.



Zak's vision and creativity are the driving force behind this unique film. Zak Lee Guarnaccia fearlessly pursues his vision, unafraid to push boundaries and break new ground.



Inspired by an epiphany he experienced in Rome, Italy, back in 1985, this actor, stuntman, and executive producer at LightRow Productions, LLC thrive on the challenge of doing what has never been done before, feeling the same rush of excitement as an adrenaline junkie. Zak is excited to share his passion with the world and believes that audiences are ready for something new and exciting.



"The Next Big Hit" is about a stuntman and his movie producer cousin who flee from a loan shark. Their luck changes when they create the world's first martial arts musical, but making a masterpiece requires a hilarious buddy story. The film combines martial arts, mobster, action, musicals, and LGBTQ+ themes for a fresh take on cinema. Despite a microscopic budget, this action musical genre is just the beginning.



The film boasts an impressive cast. However, because in support of the ongoing SAG/AFTRA strike, we cannot publicly mention their long list of professional credits available on IMDB.



The main leading cast includes Zak Lee Guarnaccia, Cerina Vincent, Perry Anzilotti, and Marlyn Mason, a veteran talent who starred in one of Elvis Presley's final films and the critically acclaimed 70s series, working alongside James Franciscus and Bruce Lee. Pat Battistini directs a hilarious comedy based on Zak's vision with a dash of Italian attitude for spice.



Guarnaccia is confident that "The Next Big Hit" will be worthy of consideration for some category at the Screen Actors Guild and Academy Awards.



Trailer: https://youtu.be/cYsmWW90UEE



For more information: https://www.imdb.me/zakleeguarnaccia and https://www.instagram.com/zakleeguarnaccia/



Learn More: https://www.thenextbighitmovie.com/



