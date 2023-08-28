News: NEPA Builders Hosts Grand Opening of New Blakely Location | CitizenWire

BLAKELY, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- NEPA Builders is excited to announce that they are hosting a grand opening at their new location: 2808 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Blakely, PA 18447 on September 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They're inviting the public to visit and meet their team and brand-new showroom over tasty refreshments.



"Our aim to provide excellent service to our clients is reflected in our new, more-conveniently situated premises on Business Route 6 in Blakely," Toby Grzenda, owner, says. "With a showroom that is four times larger than before, we now have a dedicated design studio space and customers can expect a distinctive experience when working with our designers and consultants."



Customers will also have the added convenience of selecting all their materials in one place so they can visualize how those materials will enhance their home during their designer consultation.



Grand opening sponsors include: Owens Corning, Union Corrugating, Silverline, 84 Lumber, GP Siding, BlueLinx, CertainTeed, Union Metal and Schrock Cabinets.



All of these sponsors work with NEPA to ensure customers receive a top-notch new construction or remodeling experience in the way of innovative materials and sustainable solutions.



About NEPA Builders:



Founded in 2012, NEPA Builders is a leading construction company with a division in General Contracting as well as a division in Exterior Renovations. They have assembled a talented team that places high value on integrity and is dedicated to "Building a Better Northeast." From remodeling to new construction, decking to roofing, NEPA Builders has its clients covered.



NEPA Builders: https://www.nepabldrs.com/



NEPA on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7Y9EmMAUlQ



Learn More: https://www.nepabldrs.com/

