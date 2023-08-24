News: Prime Goochland County, Virginia Development Land Up for Grabs at Auction | CitizenWire

Parcels Are at the Heart of Goochland Co.'s 2035 Centerville Village Comprehensive Plan

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Town hall meetings focused on the future of Centerville in Goochland County reveal neighbors who are keenly aware of inevitable growth and development, with an expressed desire to "grow gracefully," according to Tranzon Key.



The Timmons Group created and presented the Centerville Small Area Plan, a vision to guide future development over the next 10-20 years with an eye to preserving local, rural flavor. "Short Pump is very close and convenient to us. Centerville does not want or need to look like Short Pump," is characteristic of refrains heard during public comment at these meetings.



Local residents are already seeing residential developments springing up - Reader's Branch and Mosaic are a couple of the newer ones, with the Parke and Kinloch as more mature subdivisions. And Goochlanders can't help but notice the recent sale of The Pickle Barrel Restaurant property for $1.6 million, the demise of the truck and Exxon dealers at Hockett and Broad Street Roads, and FOR SALE signs along the I-64 and 288 corridor. What will the future bring?



Luck Stone, the Federal Reserve, Wawa, Main Street Homes, D.R. Horton, Eagle Construction and others have been suitors for land parcels up for sale in the area, with more in the wings.



This could be a great time to pick up land still zoned for agricultural use, but in the bullseye of the Centerville area targeted for prime commercial development, and now, 70+ acres that fit the bill are up for auction on September 13th. Four parcels, north and south of Three Chopt Rd, with road frontage and electricity are being offered for sale to the highest bidder(s).



For more information, please use the link below to visit the listing at Tranzon's website.



Link to auction website:



https://www.tranzon.com/fx2045a



Link to Goochland's Centerville Village Small Area Plan



https://www.goochlandva.us/1201/Goochland-County-Village-Plans-2022



